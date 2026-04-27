ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes proudly announced a highly successful showing at this year’s MRO Americas, marking its 14th time exhibiting at the premier aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul event. The company reported exceptional booth traffic, meaningful customer engagement, and widespread interest in its latest technological innovation.



PHOTO caption: ViewTech Borescopes representatives showcase their latest borescope inspection systems featuring 3D stereo measurement at MRO Americas Aviation Week, highlighting advanced imaging for precision maintenance.

At the center of attention was ViewTech’s newly unveiled video borescope featuring advanced 3D stereo measurement capabilities. Designed to enhance inspection accuracy and efficiency, the new system allows users to capture precise measurements in real time, enabling more informed maintenance decisions across a range of applications.

“Our team was thrilled by both the strong turnout and the meaningful engagement we saw throughout the event,” said Evan Miller, Sales Consultant at ViewTech Borescopes. “MRO Americas remains a vital platform for building connections with aviation industry professionals, and this year was particularly exciting as we unveiled our latest 3D stereo measurement video borescope to such an enthusiastic and receptive audience.”

Attendees had the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of the newest VJ-4, which drew strong interest from aviation maintenance professionals seeking improved inspection solutions. This technology represents a significant step forward in non-destructive testing, combining high-resolution imaging with precise measurement tools in a portable, user-friendly design.

With another successful MRO Americas in the books, ViewTech Borescopes looks ahead to continuing its mission of delivering cutting-edge inspection technology and unmatched customer service.

Read more about MRO Americas Aviation Week: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/mro-americas-aviation-week-2026

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech video borescope at their own MRO facility on their own aviation equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.

VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

MULTIMEDIA

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0427-s2p-vtechmro-300dpi.webp

PHOTO caption: ViewTech Borescopes representatives showcase their latest borescope inspection systems featuring 3D stereo measurement at MRO Americas Aviation Week, highlighting advanced imaging for precision maintenance.

LOGO link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes