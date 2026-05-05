NEW ORLEANS, La., May 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ViewTech Borescopes, a leading provider of remote visual inspection (RVI) equipment, will showcase its newest innovation—the VJ-4 3D Stereo Measurement Video Borescope—at the NBAA Maintenance Conference. Taking place May 5–7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the event brings together aviation maintenance professionals, technicians, and industry leaders to discover advanced technologies designed to enhance safety, improve efficiency, and support regulatory compliance.



PHOTO CAPTION: ViewTech Borescopes showcases advanced remote visual inspection technology at the NBAA Maintenance Conference, demonstrating how high-resolution borescopes streamline aircraft engine inspections and improve maintenance efficiency.

Designed for precision and ease of use, the new 3D Stereo Measurement Video Borescope enables inspectors to capture accurate, real-time measurements during visual inspections. This advanced capability helps aviation maintenance teams reduce downtime and eliminate unnecessary disassembly.

“Our newest 3D Stereo Measurement Video Borescope represents a significant advancement in remote visual inspection technology,” said James Shomin, Customer Outreach Manager at ViewTech Borescopes. “By combining high-resolution imaging with precise measurement capabilities, we’re giving maintenance professionals the tools they need to increase accuracy, streamline workflows, and maintain the highest safety standards.”

Attendees visiting the ViewTech Borescopes exhibit at booth 601 will experience live demonstrations and learn how their technology can be applied across a wide range of aviation inspection scenarios, including turbine engines, airframes, and critical components.

In addition to the new 3D measurement system, ViewTech’s full lineup of articulating mechanical video borescopes is recognized for its durability, intuitive controls, and high-resolution imaging performance. Paired with the VJ-4, ViewTech’s Borescope Report Maker software streamlines the inspection workflow and produces clear, professional reports that support faster, data-driven maintenance decisions.

Read more about NBAA Maintenance Conference: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/2026-nbaa-maintenance-conference

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

ViewTech offers an exclusive No-Cost, No-Obligation Demo Program. This program allows end-users the opportunity to evaluate a ViewTech video borescope at their own facility on their own aviation equipment, ensuring the technology meets their specific inspection requirements before any financial commitment.

VJ-3 AND VJ-4 VIDEO BORESCOPE

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 0.85mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require significant effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

ABOUT VIEWTECH BORESCOPES

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s top seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com/

MULTIMEDIA

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PHOTO CAPTION: ViewTech Borescopes showcases advanced remote visual inspection technology at the NBAA Maintenance Conference, demonstrating how high-resolution borescopes streamline aircraft engine inspections and improve maintenance efficiency.

Logo link: https://www.viewtech.com/wp-content/uploads/view-tech-logo-h-650.png

News Source: ViewTech Borescopes