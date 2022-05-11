PHILADELPHIA, Pa., May 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker dealers onto a single electronic platform, today announced the launch of Agile Chat, a new chat feature designed to increase transparency and efficiency between lenders and broker dealers.

With the addition of messaging functionality on Agile’s electronic MBS platform, dealers and lenders can discuss transaction details, trade levels, MBS pooling, and more through the embedded functionality. As Agile builds on its mission to digitize TBA MBS trading, the chat functionality has been designed to help close the gap between trading counterparties and encourage a sense of community.

“The new chat functionality deepens the lines of communication between dealers and lenders for a more efficient trading experience,” said Andrew Rhodes, Director of Technology at Agile. “We believe that every counterparty deserves access to a fair, efficient, and transparent marketplace, and we hope this feature will help streamline communication between lenders and dealers on our platform and further democratize TBA MBS trading.”

Agile Chat is enabled with retention and monitoring features for compliance and is ready for use on Agile’s electronic platform today. Chat will further enhance Agile’s TBA RFQ Platform and MBS Pool Bidding. The combined offerings give the MBS market participants the ability to achieve best execution from any device, anywhere and anytime.

To learn more about Agile’s award-winning software which enables lenders and dealers to gain much-needed efficiencies and data through technology, visit https://trade-agile.com/.

To schedule a demo of Agile’s new Agile Chat feature, please visit https://trade-agile.com/contact-us/.

About Agile:

The industry’s first MBS fintech, Agile brings together lenders and dealers of all sizes onto a single platform. Agile facilitates the exchange of TBA MBS by securing and automating communication between mortgage lenders and broker-dealers. Agile digitizes the historically phone-based process to an electronic platform which may improve profitability and efficiency, while reducing administrative errors. Through its competitive TBA RFQ digital platform, mortgage lenders gain access to national and regional broker-dealers previously inaccessible on digital platforms, while broker-dealers gain access to an ever-growing network of lenders.

Based in Philadelphia, Agile Trading Technologies supports a national network of clients with a team of capital markets professionals who have deep trading experience at financial organizations of every size.

Media Contact:

Vested

Agile@fullyvested.com

MULTIMEDIA:

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0909s2p-agile-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Agile Trading Technologies