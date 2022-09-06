NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Along with the beginning of the September, it represents another new school year has begun. HitPaw, as the pioneer in the digital creation tools’ industry, launches #HitPawBackToSchool event to help educators aiming for excellence, no matter learning or creation. Moreover, HitPaw has prepared great prizes for participants, including iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and Amazon E-Gift Cards.



Image Caption: HitPaw Back To School Event.

All participants need is to share their feelings and mood about heading back to school on social media, and everyone gets the same chance to win the big prize until September 30, 2022.

HitPaw Share and Win

Everyone has different feelings about the first day of school. Some of students are happy and excited, but some are nervous and anxious. No matter what, there is always a ‘Pawmoji’ that fits you, so select the unique Pawmoji that represents you and share it on social media with hashtag #HitPawBackToSchool. A few lucky winners will be selected by HitPaw to get the prizes such as iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and Amazon E-Gift Cards, and more.

Buy One Get One Free

Want to make the funny GIF memes? Want to save MP4 or MP3 from 10000+ websites? Want to create the movie-class transaction and using the Speed Ramping to make the video more impressive? Here is your great chance! HitPaw has prepared the BEST creator bundle that includes HitPaw Video Converter and HitPaw Video Editor.

And right now, you can save 50% to get the creator bundle at $39.95 for 1 year.

Save Up To 67% With HitPaw

To minimizing the entry cost for new creators, HitPaw also offers the best deals, save up to 67%, for kids or youth who are looking forward to being a video creator.

Here are the list of HitPaw products:

Get HitPaw Video Converter Yearly at $23.99 for Win and Mac

Get HitPaw Photo Enhancer Yearly at $20.99 for Win / $41.99 for Mac

Get HitPaw Watermark Remover Yearly at $9.99 for Win / $19.99 for Mac

Get HitPaw Screen Recorder Yearly at $20.99 for Win and Mac

Get HitPaw Video Editor Yearly at $21.99 for Win / $25.99 for Mac

Get HitPaw Video Enhancer Yearly at $35.99 for Win

How to participate:

For more information or to participate in the event, visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/back-to-school.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing, photo enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world be full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit:

https://www.hitpaw.com/

https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HitPawofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HitPawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite/

News Source: HitPaw