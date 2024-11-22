DESTIN, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For the ninth consecutive year, AJ’s on the Bayou is excited to invite everyone to its free Thanksgiving Day meal, served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The beloved waterfront restaurant aims to surpass last year’s turnout of nearly 1,000 meals, extending a warm invitation to all in the community.



Image caption: AJ’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Day Feast on the Emerald Coast.

“We open up our doors to everyone to ensure that no one is alone or hungry on this holiday,” shares Keith Waters, Director of Operations for AJ’s. This year’s Thanksgiving feast will feature a delightful spread of time-honored classics, including turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, green bean casserole, and an assortment of delicious pies, all complemented by refreshing iced tea.

In addition to the main location in Fort Walton Beach, AJ’s sister store in Grayton Beach will also participate for the fourth year in a row. Waters emphasizes, “This is a community outreach to give back to a community that blesses us all year. Everyone is welcome to dine as part of the AJ’s family. There is absolutely no charge; donations will be accepted from those capable of making them, with all proceeds benefitting the Kids on the Coast Foundation.”

Kids on the Coast Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local youth in Okaloosa and Walton County. This year, donations will specifically focus on aiding high school students to ensure they have a joyful Christmas. Dan Collins, a spokesperson for Kids on the Coast, explains, “We always hear about donating toys and bikes, but the older teens in high school often get forgotten. We know there are many needs that need to be filled.”

Alan Laird, owner of AJ’s, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: “We want to give back to those who may not have the means to celebrate Thanksgiving. This is our way of thanking the community that supports us and our families every day. We expect this Thanksgiving feast to be bigger than ever, especially after such a tough year for everyone.”

Both AJ’s on the Bayou and AJ’s Grayton Beach will provide entertainment for diners throughout the meal, with AJ’s Grayton Beach also hosting their Annual Thanksgiving Karaoke Party for all ages at 5 p.m.

For more information about the Thanksgiving Day meal or to get involved with the Kids on the Coast Foundation, please contact Rachael Green in the Special Events and Promotions department at info@ajs-destin.com.

To learn more about AJ’s on the Bayou and AJ’s Grayton Beach, visit their websites at ajsgrayton.com and ajsonthebayou.com.

