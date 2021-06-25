FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The folks at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar know that there’s no better way to kick off the summer than with a live firework show along Florida’s Emerald Coast. That’s why it’s excited to host a free firework show at AJ’s on the Bayou, one of its four popular locations. The Stars and Stripes Celebration will take place on Saturday, July 3 at 9 p.m. and Black-Eyed Blonde will perform live music starting at 6 p.m.

Located at the base of the Cinco Bayou Bridge in Fort Walton Beach, AJ’s on the Bayou is in a beautiful setting offering indoor as well as outdoor seating and dining on an open-air deck overlooking the Cinco Bayou.

During this special celebration, AJ’s will also have walk-up dining options where people can grab a BBQ Plate which includes one of its delicious BBQ pork sandwiches served with fries, coleslaw and baked beans for $15. There’s a kids special too – a hot dog and fries for $6.

A tent will be set up on site for people to visit to register for free giveaways. Get a flag, souvenir cup or “cool” treats for kids. Activities will include face painting, stilt walkers and more.

The address is: 200 NE Eglin Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, 32548.

Call for information: 850-226-7579 or visit: http://ajsonthebayou.com

About AJ’s on the Bayou

Since 1984, AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar has been serving cold Gulf Coast oysters and cool libations. What began as a popular local hang out known for fresh oysters and cold beer has grown into one of the most iconic “hot spots” on Florida’s Destin Harbor. From its humble beginning shucking oysters off the deck behind a small trailer on the Destin Harbor, its proud to have grown to four locations along Florida’s Emerald Coast.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/122960259879420?ref=newsfeed

Twitter: @AJsOnTheBayou

