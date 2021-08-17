NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Apple recently launched the latest iOS 15 Beta. As a pioneer and excellent software for repairing and managing iOS systems and data, Tenorshare has updated all its software to be fully compatible with iOS 15 Beta, including UltData, ReiBoot, 4uKey, WhatsApp Transfer, iAnyGo, 4uKey iTunes Backup, and iCareFone.

Mike Lee, CEO of Tenorshare, said: “We will always adapt to changes in technology and the market and update our software in time to meet more users’ needs. Every time the iOS system is upgraded and a new iPhone is released, Tenorshare will conduct a long and comprehensive test on all software.”

ReiBoot – Fix Various iOS 15 Beta Stuck Scenarios

ReiBoot enables you to fix various iOS 15 Beta system issues without losing a single byte, like iPhone recovery mode, white Apple logo, black screen, looping on start. etc.

4uKey – Unlock iPhone Unable to Activate

4uKey is dedicated to repairing disabled iPhones, including deleting Apple ID, screen passcode, Touch ID and Face ID, etc. Forgot iPhone passcode or iPhone is disabled not to connect iTunes. However, 4uKey iPhone Unlocker can regain your iPhone.

UltData – Recover Deleted Data Directly from iOS Devices

UltData is able to directly restore all data lost from iPhone/iPad without backing up. In addition, it also allows you to preview and selectively restore data from iTunes and iCloud backup files.

iAnyGo – Freely Change GPS Location without Jailbreak

iAnyGo is a useful tool that can change uses’ GPS location easily, it’s easy to simulate GPS movement at customized speed. It works with all location-based apps, such as Pokemon Go, WhatsApp, Fitness app, Facebook, etc

WhatsApp Transfer – Transfer WhatsApp Data between Different Devices

Tenorshare WhatsApp Transfer can easily transfer WhatsApp chats between Android and iPhone including videos, images, and files. Only one click, WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business chat will be transferred to your new phone. Latest iOS/iPadOS 15 Beta and Android 10 compatible.

ABOUT TENORSHARE

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products.

