DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — American Freight is rolling out special offers that can’t be missed! From November 24 through December 5, customers can score deep discounts on top furniture and mattress selections, plus special financing options to make it even easier to bring home new essentials for less.



FEATURED BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Factory Select Sofa for only $199.99 Compare at $399.99 Limited Quantities, While Supplies Last Style and fabric selection may vary by store Matching Loveseat also available for $199.99

12” Hybrid Gel Queen Mattress in a Box for $299.99 Compare at $599.99 Limited Quantities, While Supplies Last Adjustable base compatible 10-Year Warranty

Extra 50% Off Already Reduced Clearance Applies to Furniture, Mattresses and more Prices as marked in store.



TAKE IT HOME FOR ONLY $9.99 DOWN*

Shoppers don’t have to wait to upgrade their space — they can enjoy their new furniture or mattress now and pay over time. Take home furniture, mattresses with flexible financing options from American Freight’s trusted partner, American First Finance.

Payment solutions: Credit-friendly solutions for qualified customers.

Credit-friendly solutions for qualified customers. Apply from anywhere in minutes: Quick, easy process with a quick decision.

Quick, easy process with a quick decision. Pay your way: Choose how to complete your agreement with the options that work best for you.

*$9.99 Offer: Subject to approval and standard underwriting criteria. The promotion is valid from 11/24/25 – 12/5/25 at participating locations. Terms and conditions subject to change without prior disclosure or notice. See website for details.

GREAT DEALS FOR LOCAL CUSTOMERS

“Our customers work hard for their money,” said Nick Baeza, Store Manager at American Freight in Lubbock, TX. “Offering Black Friday savings is our way of offering real value at prices that make sense. Fifty percent off clearance sofas and mattresses means shoppers can furnish an entire room for what a single piece might cost elsewhere.”

ABOUT AMERICAN FREIGHT

Founded in 1994, American Freight is a leading retail chain committed to providing high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. With 60 retail locations, American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Known for its warehouse-style stores, the company empowers customers with convenient payment options, layaway and budget-friendly prices. Find a store near you at: AmericanFreight.com.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/25-1114-s2p-amfrghtstore-300dpi.webp

