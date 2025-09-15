DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Despite recent reports, American Freight stores remain open across the United States. Pursuant to a purchase agreement and licensing agreement, 60 American Freight locations are open and serving customers daily. This press release is designed to provide accurate information about American Freight, including its background, recent developments, and current operating status.



“American Freight is back and better than ever,” said Michael Jordison, Director, Store & Field Ops at American Freight. “Our stores are stocked with low price furniture, mattresses, and other home essentials. We’re ready to provide great service, same-day delivery when available, and financing options to shoppers in our local communities. With us, anyone can afford to furnish their dream home.”

KEY UPDATES

American Freight stores are open – Customers can confirm their nearest open store at https://americanfreight.com/allshops

WHY THIS MATTERS

American Freight provides affordable furniture, mattresses, and more to families nationwide. Clear, accurate information is important: American Freight is open, operating, and committed to customers.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Are American Freight stores open?

Yes. American Freight stores remain open throughout the country.

Is American Freight going out of business?

No. American Freight is not going out of business. Between corporate owned stores and independently owned and operated stores, there are 60 American Freight locations continuing to serve customers today.

Why did some American Freight stores close?

In late 2024, American Freight’s parent company, FRG, filed for bankruptcy protection and closed all locations on or before December 31, 2024. In 2025, AF Newco I, LLC purchased the American Freight intellectual property from FRG including the store name, logos, and certain leases and relaunched American Freight in 29 locations. AF Newco I also entered into a Licensing Agreement with a third party which opens an additional 31 licensed operations.



How can I find out if my local American Freight store is open?

Visit https://www.americanfreight.com/allshops to confirm your local store’s hours and status.

WHO BOUGHT AMERICAN FREIGHT?

1994: American Freight was founded in Lima, Ohio.

American Freight was founded in Lima, Ohio. 2019: Franchise Group acquired the American Freight Group.

Franchise Group acquired the American Freight Group. 2020: The Sears Outlet Group was acquired by Franchise Group, and its brands were merged under the American Freight name.

The Sears Outlet Group was acquired by Franchise Group, and its brands were merged under the American Freight name. 2020-2024: Franchise Group also acquired other companies, including FFO Home in 2020, which was combined with American Freight.

Franchise Group also acquired other companies, including FFO Home in 2020, which was combined with American Freight. 2024: Franchise Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leading to the announcement that all American Freight stores would close.

Franchise Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leading to the announcement that all American Freight stores would close. 2025: AF Newco I, LLC purchases the American Freight intellectual property from FRG including the store name, logos, and certain leases and relaunches American Freight in 29 stores. AF Newco I also enters into a Licensing Agreement with a third party which opens an additional 31 licensed operations.

WHICH AMERICAN FREIGHT LOCATIONS ARE STILL OPEN?

American Freight locations are open. Customers can check the most up-to-date list of open stores using the store locator or with the list below:

Street City State Store Page 2131 Ross Clark Cir Dothan* AL https://americanfreight.com/dothan-al 4600 Co Rd 52 Helena* AL https://americanfreight.com/helena-al 2518 N Memorial Pkwy Huntsville* AL https://americanfreight.com/hunstville-al 2300 McFarland Blvd Suite 4 Northport* AL https://americanfreight.com/northport-al 3260 Morrow Rd Birmingham* AL https://americanfreight.com/birmingham-al 580 Amity Rd Conway* AR https://americanfreight.com/conway-ar 8819 Rogers Ave Suite A Fort Smith* AR https://americanfreight.com/fort-smith-ar 2839 Race St Jonesboro* AR https://americanfreight.com/jonesboro-ar 8661 Old Kings Rd. South Unit 2 East Jacksonville FL https://americanfreight.com/jacksonville-east-fl 6024 103rd Street West Jacksonville FL https://americanfreight.com/jacksonville-west-fl 7619 Ellis Rd Melbourne FL https://americanfreight.com/melbourne-fl 1010 S.W. 17th St Ocala FL https://americanfreight.com/ocala-fl 4116 N. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL https://americanfreight.com/orlando-north-fl 2193 Viscount Row Orlando FL https://americanfreight.com/orlando-south-fl 3170 W. Tharpe St Tallahassee FL https://americanfreight.com/tallahassee-fl 1708 Wylds Rd Augusta GA https://americanfreight.com/augusta-ga 5834 Fairburn Rd Douglasville* GA https://americanfreight.com/douglasville-ga 1075 Cobb Parkway SE Marietta GA https://americanfreight.com/marietta-ga 1230 Mt. Zion Rd Morrow GA https://americanfreight.com/morrow-ga 15000 Abercorn St Savannah GA https://americanfreight.com/savannah-ga 2002 Glenn Park Drive Suite B Champaign IL https://americanfreight.com/champaign-il 1291 E Pershing Rd Decatur* IL https://americanfreight.com/decatur-il 1502 E Riverside Blvd Loves Park* IL https://americanfreight.com/loves-park-il 4515 Merchant Rd Fort Wayne IN https://americanfreight.com/fort-wayne-in 5750 Kopetsky Dr Indianapolis* IN https://americanfreight.com/indianapolis-in 3333 S Kansas Ave Topeka* KS https://americanfreight.com/topeka-ks 101 Clay St Bowling Green KY https://americanfreight.com/bowling-green-ky 1705 N. Dixie Highway Elizabethtown KY https://americanfreight.com/elizabethtown-ky 1920 Watterson Trail Louisville KY https://americanfreight.com/allshops 5749 Preston Hwy Louisville* KY https://americanfreight.com/louisville-ky 10076 Crossing Wy #530 Denham Springs* LA https://americanfreight.com/denham-spring-la 810 S Waverly Rd Lansing* MI https://americanfreight.com/lansing-mi 28300 Schoolcraft Rd Livonia MI https://americanfreight.com/livonia-mi 32880 Dequindre Rd Warren MI https://americanfreight.com/warren-mi 717 Prior Ave N St Paul* MN https://americanfreight.com/st-paul-mn 2210 Rte 291 Suite B Independence* MO https://americanfreight.com/independence-mo 3715 N Belt Hwy St Joseph* MO https://americanfreight.com/st-joseph-mo 9801 Page Ave St. Louis* MO https://americanfreight.com/st-louis-mo 1434 E Independence St Springfield MO https://americanfreight.com/springfield-mo 133 Parsons Ave Warrensburg* MO https://americanfreight.com/warrensburg-mo 1467B E Franklin Blvd Unit 1467 Gastonia* NC https://americanfreight.com/gastonia-nc 778 Niagara Falls Blvd North Tonawanda NY https://americanfreight.com/buffalo-ny 6224 South Ave Boardman* OH https://americanfreight.com/boardman-oh 4782 Muhlhauser Rd West Chester OH https://americanfreight.com/cincinnati-oh 900 Morse Rd Columbus OH https://americanfreight.com/columbus-oh 2800 N Springboro Pike Dayton* OH https://americanfreight.com/dayton-oh 34700 Vine St Suite 200 Eastlake* OH https://americanfreight.com/eastlake-oh 445 Midway Blvd Elyria* OH https://americanfreight.com/elriya-oh 4345 Lincoln Way East Massillon OH https://americanfreight.com/massillon-oh 2825 W I-240 Service Road Oklahoma City* OK https://americanfreight.com/oklahoma-city-ok 516 West Plank Road Apartment 22 Altoona* PA https://americanfreight.com/altoona-pa 503 Rodi Rd Pittsburgh PA https://americanfreight.com/pittsburgh-pa 1424 Atlas Rd Columbia SC https://americanfreight.com/columbia-sc 6242 Perimeter Dr Chattanooga TN https://americanfreight.com/chattanooga-tn 309 N Main St Goodlettsville* TN https://americanfreight.com/goodlettsville-tn 4426 34th St. Suite B Lubbock TX https://americanfreight.com/lubbock-tx 635 Lanark Dr San Antonio* TX https://americanfreight.com/san-antonio-tx 451 A Oriana Rd Newport News* VA https://americanfreight.com/newport-news-va 6359 East Virginia Beach Blvd Norfolk VA https://americanfreight.com/norfolk-va 6330 Maccorkle Ave St. Albans WV https://americanfreight.com/st-albans-wv

*Independently owned and operated/



About American Freight

Founded in 1994, American Freight is a leading retail chain committed to providing high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. With 60 retail locations, American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Known for its warehouse-style stores, the company empowers customers with convenient payment options, layaway and budget-friendly prices.

For more information, visit https://americanfreight.com

