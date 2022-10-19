SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Anita Huang has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President within its Life and Executive Benefits practice managed by Vanbridge, an EPIC company.



Huang has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and possesses a unique understanding of the financial and insurance markets in Asia and the United States. She is bilingual in Mandarin and English and specializes in working with affluent and high-net-worth clients, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S. She has a proven ability to develop and maintain strong relationships with financial professionals and their clients, assisting them with planning solutions that leverage insurance. Huang will be based in Southern California while enhancing our capabilities across our national teams in the financial services space.

“I am honored to be able to welcome Anita to the EPIC and Vanbridge Life & Executive Benefits team. She has a great reputation in the industry and will be a valued member of our team. We are looking forward to drawing on her expertise to deepen the unique relationships we have been able to develop,” said Tom Bellig, Managing Principal, Vanbridge Life and Executive Benefits.

About EPIC Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. Visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/ .

About Vanbridge Life and Executive Benefits:

Vanbridge’s Life and Executive Benefits division provides coordinated advice about insurance planning, executive benefits, estate, tax, distributions, business succession, and other related financial matters. Our clients rely on our team to identify relevant areas of risk, ask clarifying and exploratory questions to identify goals, generate custom solutions and manage the implementation in conjunction with their legal and tax advisors, when applicable.

Vanbridge’s infrastructure, tools, services, and strategies cater to RIAs, Family Offices, CPA firms and financial service professionals and institutions. We have assembled a distinguished interdisciplinary team that combines the best in life and annuity, capital markets, tax, and legal expertise. A true independent firm with offices and leadership across the country, Vanbridge provides objective access to the world’s leading carriers across life insurance, annuities, disability income, long-term care, and linked benefits. Visit: https://www.vanbridge.com/.

