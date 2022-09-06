NASHVILLE, Tenn. and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Parker Rains has joined the firm as Managing Principal within its Property & Casualty Practice.



PHOTO CAPTION: Parker Rains joins EPIC.

In his new position with EPIC, Rains will focus on business development and client management by providing risk management advice and consultation to help clients fulfill long-term goals for their businesses. He will be based in Nashville.

Rains was previously an executive vice president for a regional middle market commercial insurance agency, and head of its Nashville regional office, covering the Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida markets. He was named to Insurance Business magazine’s 2017 Young Guns 2017, an exclusive list featuring the top 55 insurance professionals in the U.S. under the age of 35. In 2018, he was honored by appearing in Insurance Business magazine’s Top Producers list, which included 80 of the top performing agents in the nation.

“We are thrilled to have Parker join our Nashville Team,” commented Jim Phillips, Midwest Commercial Practice Leader for EPIC. “He brings enthusiasm and energy into every opportunity. We are excited to see what Parker can build with EPIC’s significant client resources and customized solutions.”

“Continuing our expansion in Tennessee, across the Southeastern Region and throughout all of EPIC is exciting and we are pleased to have someone with Parker’s talents and expertise join our team,” said Adam Meyerowitz, President – EPIC Midwest and Southeast Region.

Parker Rains

Email: parker.rains[at]epicbrokers.com

Phone: (615) 994-0616

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than eighty offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S.

Learn more at: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants