ALPHARETTA, Ga. and FAIRHOPE, Ala., Aug. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a national insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Roger Guilian, J.D., has joined the firm’s Greyling division as Senior Vice President, Risk Management.



PHOTO CAPTION: Roger Guilian.

In his new role, Guilian will be responsible for risk avoidance and management consulting; developing legal and legislative initiatives that are critical to large design firms; as well as client service. He will be based in the Fairhope, Alabama area and will report to Gregg Bundschuh, Managing Principal, Greyling, a division of EPIC.

Guilian joins Greyling from an ENR Top-100 civil engineering firm where he served as General Counsel. Prior to going in-house, Guilian was an active litigator, trying dozens of insurance defense jury trials, and litigating hundreds of suits to favorable pre-trial resolutions. During his 18-year in-house experience, Guilian gained extensive experience and knowledge in matters affecting risk and legal exposure to engineers, their firms, and other design professionals, including contracts risk management, professional liability insurance, and defense of errors & omissions claims.

In addition to being a member of the State Bar of Alabama, Guilian is deeply engaged in industry and engineering associations. Guilian currently serves on the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Risk Management Committee, ACEC Business Resources & Education Committee, ACEC Management Practices Committee, and the American Bar Association’s Construction Law Forum. Guilian served as a Trustee on the ACEC Business Insurance Trust from 2020-2022, was an active contributing member of the ACEC Legal Counsel Forum from 2007-2022 and chaired the Alabama State Bar Construction Law Section in 2018.

“We are excited for Roger to join Greyling. His experience as a trusted advisor to a large, sophisticated design firm and engineering professionals will deliver immediate and direct value to our clients. His commitment to client service and professional counsel aligns perfectly with our historic practices,” said Bundschuh.

Roger Guilian

Email: roger.guilian @ greyling.com

Phone: (770) 670-5331

Learn more about Greyling, a division of EPIC, at: https://greyling.com

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,800 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients. For more information on EPIC, visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Jonathan Gardner

Direct (770) 670-5323 | Mobile (912) 312-2252

jonathan.gardner@greyling.com

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO Link for Media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0824-s2p-Roger-Guilian-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Roger Guilian.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants