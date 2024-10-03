SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 3, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Apex Leadership Company, a leading provider of fitness-focused youth fundraising programs, has announced a strategic two-year partnership with Skyhawk Sports Academy, a Stack Sports company, to expand its unique fundraising model to even more schools and students across the country. This collaboration unites two strong brands with a shared mission to enhance children’s lives through fitness, leadership, and personal development.



Image caption: Apex Leadership Company Partners with Skyhawk Sports Academy.

Skyhawk Sports Academy and Apex Leadership Company will work together to secure school programs and drive participation in fitness-focused fundraising initiatives. This partnership aims to support schools across the U.S. while helping children develop important life skills through fitness and leadership programs.

“We’re eager to join forces with Skyhawk Sports Academy and bring the Apex Leadership fundraising program to even more schools and kids across the country,” said Jamie Krasnov, CEO of Apex Leadership Company. “This partnership connects two strong brands with a shared commitment to enhance kids’ lives through fitness-focused activities tied together with important leadership lessons. We are looking forward to working together to expand our impact with our unique fundraising model to more schools and empower even more students.”

Jason Frazier, General Manager of Skyhawks, echoed this enthusiasm: “At Skyhawks, we’ve always believed in the power of sports to teach life skills. Partnering with Apex Leadership Company allows us to further that mission while helping schools fundraise in a way that directly benefits their students. Together, we can offer innovative, leadership-based programs that support both academic and athletic development, creating a winning combination for students and communities.”

Through this partnership, Apex will also gain the designation of being the Official School Fundraising Partner of Skyhawks, while Skyhawks will become the Official Camp & Afterschool Partner of Apex. This strategic alignment allows both companies to leverage their respective strengths: Apex’s expertise in fundraising and leadership development, and Skyhawks’ vast experience in running successful youth sports programs. The partnership aims to reach millions of families, expanding their collective impact on youth development nationwide.

About Apex Leadership Company:

Apex Leadership Company is a fundraising franchise operating in more than 33 states across the United States, offering a range of programs designed for elementary and middle schools, as well as clubs and sports teams. Apex combines the elements of fun and exercise into unique youth fundraising initiatives. Since its inception, the Apex brand has supported over 10,000 schools and reached 5 million students, raising $250 million (net) for schools nationwide. Apex’s event lineup includes the Apex Fun Run, Apex Virtual, Glow Run, Remix, Apex Games, Color Games, and Anython. For more information, please visit https://www.apexleadershipco.com/.

About Skyhawks:

Founded in Spokane, Washington in 1979, Skyhawks has established itself as one of the largest youth sport program providers in North America. Skyhawks provides a wide variety of fun, safe and positive programs that emphasize critical lessons by “teaching life skills through sports.” Programs range from week-long summer camps to after-school programs, clinics, and leagues for children aged 18 months to 14 in a variety of sports.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

News Source: Stack Sports