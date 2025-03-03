DALLAS, Texas, March 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the world’s largest provider of sports management solutions, celebrates another year of innovation, growth, and impactful partnerships in 2024. As the trusted partner to over 50 million users worldwide, Stack Sports remains steadfast in its mission to grow participation and transform the sports experience through cutting-edge technology and partner-focused solutions.



In a significant recognition of its efforts, Stack Sports has been named one of the “Most Impactful Companies in Sports” by Front Office Sports. Sharing the stage with industry leaders like the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Pistons, and the National Hockey League, Stack Sports stands out as a transformative force in the sports industry. “The most impactful sports organizations understand their influence extends beyond business growth and revenue generation. They’re the leaders who continually leverage their platforms to create meaningful change in their communities, the sports industry, and society at large,” stated Front Office Sports.

TRANSFORMING THE YOUTH SPORTS EXPERIENCE

Stack Sports continues to revolutionize youth sports management, making it easier than ever for athletes, parents, and volunteers to engage with their favorite sports. In 2024, Stack Sports powered over 10 million registrations and supported more than 15 million mobile app users, delivering seamless experiences that keep the focus on growing the game, not the paperwork.

“At ASA [Arizona Soccer Association] we are on a mission to foster physical, mental, and emotional growth and development through soccer. We partnered with Stack Team App, because it provides an efficient platform to communicate with our soccer community, helping us better fulfill our goals,” said Chris Webb, Chief Soccer Officer of Arizona Soccer Association. “With Stack Team App and Stack Sports, we know we have a partner who is aligned with our mission and delivering a great product for our organization.”

With a commitment to innovation and customer success, Stack Sports has continued to deepen its relationships in existing sports while expanding its presence in emerging sports, ensuring that organizations have the tools they need to grow participation. From intuitive registration platforms to powerful mobile solutions, Stack Sports continues to drive unmatched engagement and partner value, helping leagues, clubs, and governing bodies provide the best possible experience for their communities.

“Little League has always valued our long-standing partnership with Stack Sports and Sports Connect as our Official League Technology Provider,” said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League EVP | Chief Marketing and Business Relationship Officer. “Our volunteers and local leagues rely on their innovative technology, dependable support, and administrative solutions to operate their Little League programs efficiently, keeping the focus on creating the best experience for athletes, families, and their community.”

EXPANDING GLOBAL REACH

Stack Sports continues to empower organizations across the globe, most recently partnering with Baseball New Zealand to expand the reach of baseball in the country. By implementing Stack GameDay’s Passport platform, Baseball New Zealand will improve membership and competition management to support the sport’s growth.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with GameDay for our member and competition management system,” said Meg Crockett, CEO of Baseball New Zealand. “This will provide a one-stop shop for baseball’s member registrations, competition management, tournaments, communications, and much more. It’s a game-changer for our community, improving efficiencies and enhancing the user experience for members and administrators alike.”

SUPPORTING ATHLETE DEVELOPMENT

Stack Sports’ CaptainU has been named the official recruiting partner of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) Combines and NAHL Prospects Challenge. By integrating CaptainU’s powerful recruiting platform, Stack Sports is helping high school athletes achieve their dreams of playing collegiate hockey.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Stack Sports and integrate CaptainU into our player development ecosystem,” said Dennis Vickers, National American Hockey League Director of Player Development. “By leveraging CaptainU, we’re providing athletes with comprehensive support, guiding them from youth hockey to college recruitment.”

As Stack Sports reflects on a year of collaboration and growth, it’s clear that innovation and partner success remain at the heart of its mission. From groundbreaking global partnerships to programs that reduce barriers to participation, Stack Sports is committed to delivering meaningful impact for its partners and the broader sports community.

“At Stack Sports, our mission is clear: we help grow our partners and grow participation in sports,” said Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports. “From expanding grassroots engagement to breaking down financial barriers, every initiative we undertake is focused on empowering our partners and making sports accessible to everyone. We are proud to celebrate the milestones achieved this year and look forward to continuing to drive meaningful impact in the sports community.”

About Stack Sports:

With over 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

