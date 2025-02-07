PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Stack Sports, the trusted leader in sports management technology, is honored to share the stories of 27 extraordinary individuals whose dedication and passion for youth sports have left a lasting impact on their communities.



The Stack MVP Awards shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of sports—coaches, volunteers, officials, athletes, and leaders—who pour their hearts into growing the game and inspiring those around them. These individuals embody the very best of sportsmanship, leadership, and service, making a profound impact on the lives of others.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports, and Jeff Brunsburg, Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer, proudly announced the 2024 Stack MVP Award winners, sharing the heartfelt and inspiring stories behind their nominations. With over 1,000 nominations, these honorees stood out for their unwavering commitment.

THE 2024 STACK MVP AWARD WINNERS INCLUDE:

Stack Administrator of the Year

Broc Hamilton – Turlock Sports Park

Vanessa Garcia – Rancho Hills Titans Pop Warner

Kim Bowen – Georgia State Soccer Association

Stack Athlete of the Year

Cayden Perkins – Ambler Whitpain Trojans

Skyler Ortega – Arizona Arsenal ​​ECNL U18

Jewel Archer – Bucks County Girls Softball League

Keelon Russell – 2024 Elite 11 MVP, Duncanville High School, University of Alabama

Stack Board Member of the Year

Freddie Northern – Metro Youth Football Association

Dawnyelle Stocker – Ward 10 Softball

Joe Ruiz – Whittier Area Youth Soccer

Stack Coach of the Year

Tim Johnstone – Werribee Districts Football Club

Josh Seavey – Abbeville Youth Athletics

Abigail Earls – Carver Youth Cheer

Stack Community Leader of the Year Award

Luke Green – Elite Sport Services and New Canaan Football Club

Bentley Gerczak – SC Wave Titletown

Christopher Owens – Media Little League®

Stack President of the Year

Tyler Shugart – Union County Youth Sports Association

Kristin Withers – TJ Flag Football

Adam Evans – South Colonie Girls Softball

Stack Volunteer of the Year

Chelsea Van Ess – Niupi Development Academy

Molly Harrington – Play It Forward Youth Equipment Donation Program, Horsham Little LeagueⓇ, Blue Angels Fastpitch, Hatboro-Horsham High School Softball

Shanelle Waring-Woods – Ennis Hockey Club

Stack Leadership Award

Patrick Wilson – Little LeagueⓇ International

Evan Dabby – New Jersey Youth Soccer Association

Gloria Faber – New Mexico Youth Soccer Association

Partner of the Year Award

Lance Smith – Next Level Sports

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jon Butler – Pop Warner Little Scholars

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate the achievements of these remarkable individuals who have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also shown unparalleled dedication to their communities,” said Jeff Young, CEO of Stack Sports. “Their passion, leadership, and commitment to making a difference are an inspiration to us all.”

The Stack MVP Awards stand as a testament to Stack Sports’ unwavering dedication to nurturing the growth of young athletes, empowering sports leaders, and championing sportsmanship values that unite communities and contribute to creating a more connected and vibrant sports ecosystem.

For more information about the 2024 Stack MVP Awards and to view the official announcement, please visit the Stack Sports website at https://stacksports.com/stack-mvp-awards.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.

Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars — Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/

