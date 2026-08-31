NEW ORLEANS, La., Aug. 31, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In furtherance of their mission to redevelop underserved neighborhoods in the Greater New Orleans area and as a follow-up to previous successful real estate auctions on behalf of the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA), the agency will soon be conducting its next online-only auction sale, comprising approximately 100+- residential lots and 40+- Non-Housing Development Option lots located throughout New Orleans, according to auction firm Tranzon Key.



Image caption: Tranzon Key logo.

The properties included in the auction are generally located in neighborhoods that have seen strong redevelopment following devastation of major hurricanes and tropical storms.

Bidding for this online auction event will commence at 8:00 a.m. (CT) on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, and conclude at Noon (CT) on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. The auctioneer is Tranzon Key, in cooperation with Kelly Toney, Broker (Lic. # 76381-ACT) and LA Auctioneer (Lic. # 2117). All properties are subject to an opening bid of $4,000 each.

“As with our previous auctions, we anticipate receiving hundreds of inquiries. We are excited to make available this next pool of properties through this online auction event,” said Brenda Breaux, NORA’s Executive Director.

“During the previous auction events, home builders and developers were able to establish their own purchase price through the competitive bidding process. Buyers felt they were able to obtain properties in various neighborhoods throughout New Orleans at fair prices,” stated Fernando Palacios, Strategic Partner at Tranzon Key.

The properties are being sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis. Winning bidders are required to complete construction or rehabilitation on the properties within 545 days from the date of closing. Buyers are required to keep such properties code-compliant immediately after closing through completion of the construction or rehabilitation. Bidders for the sites may also utilize the property for green space if they are a directly-adjacent property owner.

Closing is required within 30 calendar days after the auction, and financing will not be a contingency, so buyers will need to know they can close on their purchase within the required timeframe and have available pre-approval for their own personal financing. Buyers must obtain and maintain Flood Insurance for any structures as a condition of closing.

A live Buyer’s Seminar will be held Thursday, September 17, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, at YMCA Dryades, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70113.

For more information about this NORA auction and to register, please visit https://www.tranzon.com/nora or contact Fernando Palacios at (504) 500-1891 or email fpalacios@tranzon.com.

The terms and conditions set forth herein are for informational purposes only and shall not be deemed to be, nor are they intended to be, a comprehensive or complete listing of the applicable terms and conditions. All potential buyers should read carefully the terms and conditions of the auction and sale set forth at https://www.tranzon.com/nora.

The terms and conditions set forth in the Sale Agreements displayed on the website shall govern and supersede any terms and conditions set forth herein.

ABOUT TRANZON KEY:

Tranzon Key is a member company of Tranzon, LLC, one of the nation’s leading real estate auction and accelerated marketing firms. Tranzon Key provides full-service real estate auction, advisory, and disposition solutions, helping individuals, businesses, financial institutions, and public agencies maximize the value of their real estate assets through competitive structured sales events. All Tranzon member companies are independently owned and operated.

MEDIA CONTACT

Fernando Palacios

Tranzon Key

Phone: 504-500-1891

Email: FPalacios@tranzon.com

LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0831-s2p-tranzonkey-300dpi.webp

News Source: Tranzon Key