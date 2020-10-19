SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Appvance, the inventor and leader in AI (Artificial Intelligence)-driven testing technology announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions. Tech Mahindra will augment their AI-driven testing practice with AIQ (Appvance IQ) to further strengthen their leadership in enterprise digital transformation.

AIQ is the world’s only AI-driven unified test automation system with patented Machine Learning technologies that revolutionize the software QA process. Leveraging 19 machine learning methods, AIQ supports both web and native mobile apps and can autonomously generate thousands of test scripts in a matter of minutes, identifying bugs by itself with no regular human intervention.

Andre Liao, CEO of Appvance, announcing this partnership said: “Tech Mahindra’s recognized leadership in unified business transformation is enabled by disruptive technologies. Appvance’s industry first and only Autonomous Testing technology will directly power that disruption through our advanced AI-based testing. This will allow forward thinking businesses to realize immediate value in cost, time and agility. We are excited that we are teaming to exploit this market opportunity together.”

George Mundassery, Global Head – AI and Automation, Tech Mahindra, said, “There is a critical need to rethink, relearn and reinvent industry’s approach to application delivery in these changed and challenging times. Appvance partnership, in line with our TechMNxt charter, will augment our LitmusT (AI powered Intelligent Test Automation Portfolio) offerings to enable customers to fast track the adoption of AI in Quality Engineering.”

Gartner predicts that by 2024, three quarters of large enterprises will be using AI-enabled test automation tools that support continuous testing across the different stages of the DevOps life cycle. Test automation has been difficult for decades, in part because test scripts need as much maintenance as the application being tested. AIQ disrupts this old model – eliminating most scripting and maintenance – thereby improving application coverage from an average of under 10% to near 100% in certain cases, while driving down QA time to an hour or so from days or weeks.

“Appvance is the only company in the world that has attained Level 5 autonomy, defined as self-generating tests which are able to validate complex actions, data or elements autonomously at or above human capabilities to do so. The breakthroughs our team has accomplished over the years can dramatically improve DevOps speed leveraging AI, making the unthinkable dream a reality for our customers and partners,” said Liao.

About Tech Mahindra

The Mahindra Group is a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2,56,000 people across 100 countries.

About Appvance Inc.

Appvance is the inventor of AI-driven testing, which is revolutionizing the $120B software QA industry. The company’s premier product is Appvance IQ™, the world’s first AI-driven, unified test automation system for web and mobile applications. AIQ empowers enterprises to improve the quality, performance and security of their most critical applications, while transforming the efficiency and output of their testing teams and lowering QA costs. Appvance is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with additional offices in Rochester, NY, Costa Rica and India. Investors in the company include Javelin Ventures, Staenberg Ventures, Social Internet Fund, FundersClub, Three Bridges Ventures and HB Asset Management.

