PHILADELPHIA, Pa., March 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Commercial real estate and private equity investment firm Argosy Real Estate Partners (https://argosyrep.com) has chosen Pereview Software (https://pereviewsoftware.com) to support its growing portfolio and data strategy.

Based in Philadelphia, Argosy Real Estate Partners is an institutional diversified real estate fund manager focused on the lower middle market. They invest with experienced operating partners across asset classes through opportunistic/value-add, core-plus, and opportunity zone investment vehicles.

Argosy Real Estate Partners regularly receives reporting from operating partners in the form of Excel, Word and PDF documents which have historically been manually aggregated for analysis and reporting purposes. Pereview will work with Argosy to automatically aggregate and manage that data across the asset lifecycle.

“With the continued growth of the portfolio, we recognized the need to scale our technology to stay nimble and enhance decision making” said Will McGinley, Principal of Argosy Real Estate Partners. “We intend to utilize the full capabilities of Pereview to increase internal efficiencies by automating the aggregation of our trusted data into a centralized database, integrate with our forecasting and valuation models, and enable expedited business intelligence and reporting across our real estate portfolios.”

Daryl Pitts, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Pereview, said that he is honored that McGinley and his team have chosen Pereview as their software and data partner.

“Argosy Real Estate Partners searched the market for a few years and found numerous software providers that could have successfully helped them collect and visualize their data – but Will and his team demanded more,” Pitts said. “Only Pereview was able to bring to the table the ability to now take collected and governed data and go further with it – putting all of their data at their asset manager’s fingertips.”

Pereview’s global implementation partner, Lionpoint Group (https://www.lionpointgroup.com), will play a major role in the relationship, providing Argosy Real Estate Partners deep real estate expertise and proven best practices.

Neil Elliott, Managing Director at Lionpoint, acknowledged the significance that Pereview’s platform offers real estate clients.

“We’re delighted to have confirmed our strategic partnership with Pereview,” Elliott said. “As an implementation partner, we’re able to help deliver Pereview’s value to real estate clients and help solve their data aggregation and reporting challenges. Lionpoint has been working with Argosy as part of their technology journey, and the outcome of the Pereview implementation will be efficiency throughout the asset lifecycle, and superior time-savings.”

Pereview is the only all-in-one asset management platform that manages all of a client’s data across the entire asset lifecycle from acquisition to disposition. By aggregating, integrating, and interpreting internal and external disparate data into a single source of truth, Pereview reduces time spent on tedious report creation by 90 percent and provides actionable insights while delivering unparalleled analytic capabilities with consistent data governance for the overall increased value of your investments.

