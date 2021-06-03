MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., June 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MedCraft Investment Partners has partnered with Pereview Software to support its growing medical office buildings (MOB) and ambulatory care portfolio and data strategy.

MedCraft Investment Partners (MIP) is a dedicated investment platform established by MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate. MIP has been designed to apply MedCraft’s unparalleled facility development track record, a steadfast focus on long-term client partnerships, and nimble and flexible deal structuring for the successful acquisition of healthcare assets.

Pereview is the only all-in-one asset management platform that manages all of a client’s data across the entire asset lifecycle from acquisition to disposition. By aggregating all of your data into a single source of truth, Pereview reduces time spent on tedious report creation by up to 90 percent, providing actionable insights while delivering unparalleled analytic capabilities with consistent data governance for the overall increased value of your investments.

“We are excited about the partnership with Pereview and the team they have assembled for our portfolio,” said Jon Lewin, CEO of MedCraft Investment Partners. “They took the time to understand our investor relationships and our long-term strategy with our healthcare portfolio assets. Our asset management team is grinning ear-to-ear knowing we have the power of the Pereview team behind us.”

MedCraft regularly receives reporting from operating partners in the form of Excel, Word, and PDF documents – which requires a lot of employee bandwidth to aggregate and analyze. Going forward, MedCraft will leverage Pereview’s expert Data Management Services to receive, review, process, and upload that data to a single platform.

“Pereview’s platform will free up employee bandwidth, allowing us to focus on creating value for our tenants,” Lewin said. “As we expand our portfolio, the consolidation of data will dramatically reduce the time required to find information, resulting in resource savings that we can use to focus on the expansion of our portfolio and client service offerings.”

Corinne DiSalvo, Regional Vice President of Sales for Pereview, said that she is honored that Jon and his team have chosen Pereview as their software and data partner.

“MedCraft Investment Partners is led by some of the industry’s best real estate visionaries, DiSalvo said. “Deploying Pereview’s out-of-the-box dashboards, reports, and Excel Modeling Framework will give the MedCraft team rapid insight into their historical, point-in-time, and forward-looking analysis.

“Our Data Management Services team will absorb the collection of all operations and financial property level data freeing up the MedCraft team to do what they do the best – increasing the value of the underlying assets for the upmost return to investors.”

Learn more at: https://pereviewsoftware.com/

