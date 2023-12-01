NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, announced today that CEO Shmulik Fishman has been named to HousingWire’s list of 2023 Tech Trendsetters. Now in its fifth year, the Tech Trendsetters award honors the 50 most impactful executives, product leaders and professionals shaping innovation in the mortgage and real estate industries. Fishman was recognized for his championship of Argyle’s mortgage-ready offering, which allows lenders to instantly generate income and employment verifications, pull borrowers’ pay stubs and W-2s without friction and automate loan repayments.



Image Caption: Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman.

In the last 12 months, Argyle has secured new data quality and security certifications, established integrations with the industry’s top loan origination technologies and become the first consumer-permissioned provider of income and employment verifications to support the Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) Validation Service from Fannie Mae. Under Fishman’s leadership, Argyle has grown revenue over 100% year-over-year and has welcomed more than 50 new mortgage customers in 2023.

“Argyle’s goal is to empower lenders to make decisions based on income and employment that is real-time, consumer-permissioned and equitable for all working individuals, not just full-time employees,” said Fishman. “Developing novel ways to organize all the information wrapped up in employment records is a team effort. We are proud to be transforming mortgage underwriting with data that streamlines lender operations, reduces the growing issue of fraud and ensures up-to-the-minute accuracy.”

“HousingWire’s Tech Trendsetters award provides a unique platform for us to shine a spotlight on the visionaries steering the course of the tech organizations that are reshaping the housing landscape,” HousingWire’s Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “These trailblazers play a pivotal role in the success of their mortgage and real estate clientele. Once again, they have exceeded expectations, addressing some of the most pressing challenges within the housing sector with ingenuity and determination.”

The full list of 2023 HW Tech Trendsetters will be profiled in the December/January issue of HousingWire magazine. Winners were selected by a panel of HousingWire editors and reporters based on their accomplishments and professional success over the last 12 months. The complete list of HW Tech Trendsetters can be found online at https://www.housingwire.com.

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, companies automate critical workflows—including income and employment verifications, deposit switches, wage advances and loan repayments—so they can build better, more efficient processes, reduce risk and scale their business. Argyle largely serves the mortgage, background checks, personal lending and banking industries as well as the gig economy.

Founded in 2018, Argyle has raised over $77.6 million in capital and is backed by top investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, Bedrock, Checkr, F-Prime and SignalFire. Argyle’s coverage of the U.S. workforce includes 99% of the Fortune 1000, is superior to the three largest credit bureaus and delivers hit rates higher than other data providers. Argyle has been recognized by Fintech Nexus as an Emerging Fintech Innovator, Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers, Tearsheet as the Best Alternative Data Product and Fintech Futures as a 2023 Fintech Startup of the Year. Argyle is also an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service, a component of Day 1 Certainty®.

