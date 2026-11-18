NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading consent-based verification (CBV) platform, today announced it is deepening its partnership with government-tailored income verification provider SteadyIQ. Argyle works with state and local health and human services agencies through channel partners, and SteadyIQ will serve as its preferred strategic partner through an expanded, multi-year agreement. Argyle’s consumer-directed payroll and gig connectivity is part of SteadyIQ’s purpose-built, multi-source platform. It gives state agencies a faster, less document-intensive way to obtain income information from public benefits applicants.

Image caption: Argyle logo.

For agencies administering SNAP, Medicaid and other public benefits programs, the pressure to get eligibility right has never been higher. Under H.R. 1, states are implementing major policy changes, including new and expanded work requirements, with fewer federal resources. Verifying income is essential to getting the right benefits to the right people, but legacy databases can be extremely costly and limited to traditional W-2 earners. Consent-based verification gives agencies a complementary option: applicants securely connect their own income accounts, and agencies receive accurate, current data directly from the source.

SteadyIQ has been delivering consent-based verification to public benefits agencies since 2021. Its team includes people who have run and supported these programs on the ground, working alongside technology experts who build with agency clients. That critical understanding of human services, and of the people these programs serve, is why Argyle is proud to support SteadyIQ as they continue to grow their work with states across the country.

Through the partnership, applicants can connect their own payroll and gig accounts through Argyle and share income and employment records from their employer or gig platform. SteadyIQ’s multi-source platform combines that data with financial institution and mobile wallet data and paystub uploads, removes duplicate income and delivers one report caseworkers can act on. Applicants can complete verification in minutes from a phone or computer, with no chasing pay stubs, W-2s or manual follow-up.

“SteadyIQ was built for public benefits from day one, and we’re proud to deepen our partnership with a team that understands human services from the inside, with our payroll and gig connections as part of its multi-source platform,” said Justin Stolzenberg, vice president at Argyle. “Together, we’re helping agencies modernize income verification through a provider they already trust, while applicants share their income records in minutes.”

“As agencies respond to the expanded eligibility requirements under H.R. 1, they need verification that works for caseworkers and the families they serve,” said James Haberlen, chief commercial officer at SteadyIQ. “Argyle’s direct payroll and gig connectivity gives agencies a faster, simpler way to verify income.”

This preferred strategic partnership reflects Argyle’s focus on reaching public human services agencies through dedicated government technology partners like SteadyIQ.

ABOUT ARGYLE:

Argyle is a consent-based verification (CBV) platform that helps government agencies verify income, employment and assets more accurately, efficiently and at scale. Drawing on nearly a decade of experience serving mortgage, tenant screening and other high-volume regulated industries, Argyle brings proven consent management, data quality controls and audit-ready workflows to public-sector programs. With Argyle, applicants share real-time income, employment and asset data through consumer-directed payroll and bank connections, enabling agencies to reduce improper payments, streamline renewals and redeterminations and lower verification costs by up to 90% compared to The Work Number. Argyle is available to agencies through channel partners, including SteadyIQ, as well as DiCIT, Digital Public Works, and CMS’ Emmy product. For more information, visit https://www.argyle.com/government.

ABOUT STEADYIQ:

A pioneer in consent-based verification, SteadyIQ has become a trusted partner to human services leaders across the country by delivering purpose-built verification solutions that consistently help agencies deliver public benefits quickly and accurately, while reducing administrative and applicant burden. Built specifically for health and human services agencies by our team of health and human services program, policy, and technology experts in partnership with agency clients – and informed by real-world insights provided by public benefit recipients – SteadyIQ’s Verification Hub is designed to help agencies activate the expanded public benefit eligibility requirements mandated by H.R. 1 and support faster and more accurate determinations.

Tags: @withArgyle

Logo link for media: https://res.cloudinary.com/argyle-media/image/upload/fl_preserve_transparency/v1769090922/Argyle%20Logo/Argyle%20Logo%202026/logo-white.jpg?_s=public-apps

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Depth for Argyle

Leslie W. Colley

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229



SteadyIQ

partners@steadyiq.com

News Source: Argyle