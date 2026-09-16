NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform, today announced the launch of a new solution that enables wholesale mortgage lenders to extend income, employment, and asset verification across their broker networks with a broker-branded borrower experience. The solution is available through Argyle’s Verification API as well as through Encompass® TPO Connect from ICE Mortgage Technology®.



Image caption: Argyle logo.

Argyle’s verification experience is already used by retail mortgage lenders to move borrowers through income, employment and asset verification in minutes. Extending that same experience to wholesale requires accounting for a different relationship: the broker, not the lender, is the borrower’s primary point of contact. Argyle’s new solution preserves that relationship by including the broker’s name and contact information in verification invites, so borrowers recognize who the request came from and know exactly who to contact with questions.

While the experience reflects the broker relationship, the process behind it is unchanged. Borrowers share their income, employment and asset data straight from the payroll or bank source, and the lender receives GSE-approved direct-source documentation to underwrite the file. Where payroll and banking connectivity isn’t available, brokers can offer document-based income verification within the same flow.

For wholesale lenders using Argyle’s Verification API or Encompass TPO Connect, the new solution delivers:

Faster turn times to clear to close : Standardized, direct-source documentation supports cleaner files, reducing underwriting follow-up and back-and-forth with brokers and borrowers.

: Standardized, direct-source documentation supports cleaner files, reducing underwriting follow-up and back-and-forth with brokers and borrowers. One setup across the broker channel: A single configuration generates broker-specific invites, eliminating the need to build or maintain a separate setup for each broker.

A single configuration generates broker-specific invites, eliminating the need to build or maintain a separate setup for each broker. A more competitive offering for brokers — Lenders can offer brokers a lower-cost verification option than they absorb today, with document-based income verification available as a fallback.

For brokers, it delivers:

Broker-branded borrower communications : Verification invites include the broker’s name and contact information, so the broker remains the borrower’s point of contact throughout the process.

: Verification invites include the broker’s name and contact information, so the broker remains the borrower’s point of contact throughout the process. Lower verification costs : Brokers can access consumer-permissioned verification at a lower price point than traditional verification options.

: Brokers can access consumer-permissioned verification at a lower price point than traditional verification options. Less back-and-forth: Direct-source verification can reduce document collection and follow-up, helping brokers move loans forward faster.

“Wholesale is a part of the mortgage market we’ve wanted to serve well for a long time,” said John Hardesty, chief revenue officer at Argyle. “Brokers have earned the trust and relationships they build with borrowers, and now they can offer the same fast, direct-source verification experience under their own name while wholesale lenders extend Argyle across their broker networks.”

“Consistency creates a smoother path from application to closing,” said Rebecca Erb, AVP product manager at PwrTPO. “When income, employment, and asset documentation comes back the same way every time, our underwriters spend less time on follow-up requests and more time clearing loans. Giving our TPO partners a streamlined validation experience that includes their name in borrower communications, reduces documentation, and comes at a lower cost creates real value for both our partners and their borrowers.”

The broker-branded borrower experience is available now to wholesale mortgage lenders through Argyle’s Verification API or through Encompass TPO Connect. Wholesale lenders can learn more or contact us to get started at argyle.com/contact-sales.

About Argyle

Argyle is the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform empowering consumers to share their income, employment, and asset data through consumer-directed payroll and bank connections. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to receive the paystubs and W-2s applicants share, understand applicants’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard and SignalFire.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://www.argyle.com/.

Tags: @withArgyle

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Leslie W. Colley

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News Source: Argyle