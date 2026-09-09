NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform, today announced an expanded integration with Tidalwave, an agentic AI platform that automates the full U.S. mortgage lifecycle from application through closing. Argyle and Tidalwave partnered in 2025 to embed Argyle’s verification of income and employment (VOIE) solution into Tidalwave’s borrower workflow through payroll connectivity. The expansion adds banking connections for Argyle’s verification of assets (VOA) solution and sends the data borrowers share directly to the Encompass® loan origination system (LOS) from ICE Mortgage Technology®, giving lenders a fuller, faster financial picture from application through close.



Image caption: Argyle logo.

Borrowers using Tidalwave’s Form 1003 application process can now connect their bank accounts to share asset data alongside income and employment data, consolidating verification steps into a single experience. Loan officers can track verification status in real time and request it at any stage of the loan lifecycle, whether at application or later, based on lender preference.

Expansion highlights:

Frictionless consumer experience: Borrowers share their data by connecting payroll and bank accounts in seconds, all within a single, guided application flow.

Borrowers share their data by connecting payroll and bank accounts in seconds, all within a single, guided application flow. Built-in interoperability with Encompass : Income, employment and asset data flow automatically to the LOS, keeping records accurate from application through closing.

: Income, employment and asset data flow automatically to the LOS, keeping records accurate from application through closing. Forensic-level financial insight: Tidalwave’s AI agents automatically analyze the data borrowers share through Argyle to surface risk indicators, identify spending patterns (including buy-now-pay-later services and recurring payments) and calculate eligible income and assets for loan officers.

“Argyle and Tidalwave are unifying income, employment and asset verifications and sending that direct-source data straight to the LOS,” said Daniel Esquibel, vice president of mortgage at Argyle. “That means fewer steps for loan teams, a smoother experience for borrowers and earlier access to the financial insights lenders need to make sound qualification and underwriting determinations.”

“Every piece of data a borrower can share up front is one less thing a loan officer has to chase down later,” said Tidalwave Co-founder and CEO Diane Yu. “Our goal is to carry that same connected experience through the full mortgage journey, and expanding our partnership with Argyle helps us do that.”

The Argyle integration is available now to mutual customers. For more information, visit https://www.argyle.com/blog/blog-tidalwave-encompass-expansion.

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading consumer-permissioned verification platform empowering consumers to share their income, employment and asset data through consumer-directed payroll and bank connections. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs and build better product experiences. As an authorized supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to receive the paystubs and W-2s applicants share, understand applicants’ ability to pay and improve loan quality—all at up to 80% less cost. Argyle’s commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Checkr, Mastercard and SignalFire.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading verification platform, visit https://www.argyle.com/.

About Tidalwave

Tidalwave is an agentic AI platform that automates the full U.S. mortgage lifecycle, from application through closing. Founded by Diane Yu, a two-time founder and engineer who previously co-founded FreeWheel (acquired by Comcast for ~$400M) and served as CTO at Better.com, Tidalwave is headquartered in New York City. The platform integrates directly with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Plaid, Argyle, Truv and ICE Mortgage Technology to deliver real-time underwriting, automated verification and multilingual borrower support. Tidalwave has raised $24M in total funding from Permanent Capital, D.R. Horton and Engineering Capital. Learn more https://www.tidalwave.com.

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News Source: Argyle