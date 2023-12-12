NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, announced today its integration with the Exchange, an interconnected network of mortgage-specific service providers available to customers of the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) from Dark Matter Technologies. This collaboration simplifies the income and employment verification process for lenders, further amplifying the cost and time-saving benefits of digital borrower verification.



Image Caption: Argyle and Dark Matter Technologies.

The native integration makes it easy for lenders to order Argyle’s verification of income (VOI) and verification of employment (VOE) reports through the Empower LOS. Lenders have the flexibility to configure where VOI and VOE report ordering occurs in the loan origination workflow to support their manufacturing process and desired borrower experience. When borrowers connect through Argyle, direct-source data, reports and associated documentation are made available in Empower and refreshed throughout the loan cycle.

In October, Argyle announced its status as an authorized income and employment report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® (DU®) validation service. The Empower system’s integrations with both Argyle and DU enable lenders to benefit from greater purchase certainty on expedited timelines.

“We are extremely excited to bring Argyle’s enhanced verification of income and employment capabilities to the Empower system. Together, we’ve built an ideal integration that vastly improves the home financing process,” said Shmulik Fishman, CEO of Argyle. “We are passionate about providing a best-case experience to as many customers and consumers as possible, and our partnership with Dark Matter Technologies does just that.”

“As a customer of both Argyle and a current partner of Dark Matter Technologies, we know first-hand how this integration will improve our processes and service capabilities for our members,” said John Harpst, VP of mortgage strategy at Lake Michigan Credit Union. “Argyle has proven a vitally important partner for us, and we look forward to increasing efficiency and data security through increased adoption of Argyle and its integration with the Empower LOS.”

“We recognize the incredible effort lenders invest in perfecting the homebuying experience for borrowers and manufacturing loans efficiently, and we’re here to support them every step of the way,” said Rich Gagliano, CEO at Dark Matter Technologies. “Our native integration with Argyle underscores our commitment to supporting lenders in their choice of tools and processes. We aim to make the homebuying process a modern and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.”

About Argyle:

Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, companies automate critical workflows—including income and employment verifications, deposit switches, wage advances and loan repayments—so they can build better, more efficient processes, reduce risk and scale their business. Argyle largely serves the mortgage, background checks, personal lending and banking industries as well as the gig economy.

Founded in 2018, Argyle has raised over $77.6 million in capital and is backed by top investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, Bedrock, Checkr, F-Prime and SignalFire. Argyle’s coverage of the U.S. workforce includes 99% of the Fortune 1000, is superior to the three largest credit bureaus and delivers hit rates higher than other data providers. Argyle has been recognized by Fintech Nexus as an Emerging Fintech Innovator, Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers, Tearsheet as the Best Alternative Data Product and Fintech Futures as a 2023 Fintech Startup of the Year. Argyle is also an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter® validation service, a component of Day 1 Certainty®.

For more information on Argyle’s industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.

About Dark Matter Technologies:

Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry’s leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://dmatter.com/.

