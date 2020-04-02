DENVER, Colo., April 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Risk Management (ARMCO), the leading provider of enterprise financial risk mitigation solutions, announced it has created a new question set category within its ACES Intelligent Questionnaire (ACES IQ) functionality to house all temporary regulatory provisions issued by state and federal agencies and the GSEs in response to the COVID-19 national emergency declaration. The new category provides ACES users with a centralized repository inside ACES Audit Technology to ensure audits are conducted using the most up-to-date compliance standards.



“With new information and guidance being issued seemingly by the minute at all supervisory levels, the task of collecting and tracking these changes can overwhelm even the most robust compliance department,” ARMCO CEO Trevor Gauthier said. “In these challenging times, it is more important than ever for ARMCO to support its customers in their compliance, quality control and risk management efforts, and our team is dedicated to staying on top of these temporary provisions to ensure our clients are always working with the most current information available.”

To help the industry at large stay informed of these changes as they arise, ARMCO is also tracking compliance news related to COVID-19 in its Compliance NewsHub, a free credit and compliance research library curated by ARMCO’s in-house compliance team covering updates from regulators and investors. Readers can search for all COVID-19 compliance updates and news within the “Disaster News” category. In addition, ARMCO’s compliance team has added all current dates for temporary compliance provisions related to COVID-19 on the Compliance Calendar, ARMCO’s searchable roundup of compliance dates and deadlines, under the tag “COVID-19.”

To subscribe to the Compliance NewsHub Weekly Roundup and Compliance Calendar, visit https://www.armco.us/compliance-newshub/subscribe.

About ARMCO

ARMCO is the leading provider of loan quality enterprise software, services, data and analytics for financial institutions and independent mortgage lenders. Its flagship product, ACES Audit Technology™, has set the bar for user definability in its category and is used at virtually every point in the mortgage lifecycle, as well as for a wide range of risk-prone business operations across the consumer lending spectrum. Over half of the top 25 mortgage lenders and 33% of the top 150 lenders and servicers combined choose ARMCO. ARMCO’s consultative approach to customer relationships leverages 25 years of risk intel, ensuring that its clients are using the most effective risk mitigation strategies and the fastest, most reliable, most efficient means for preventing risk-related loss. ARMCO distributes the ARMCO Mortgage QC Industry Trends Report, a free quarterly analysis of industry-wide mortgage loan quality.

For more information, visit www.armco.us or call 1-800-858-1598.

