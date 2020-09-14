ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After being closed for several months, Cottage Cooking Asheville has re-opened, but classes look a little different now. They’re even more intimate and guests will enjoy more of a demo versus hands-on experience.



For the Zoom-weary crowd, these classes are a great alternative to learning online. People are craving more in-person experiences and Cottage Cooking satisfies with everything from bread baking and sushi rolling to creme brulee burning and more. They provide a nice way for couples to re-connect, families to spend time together, friends to have a laugh or two, and kids to learn a new recipe or two.

Prior to the pandemic, classes went up to six at the Cottage Cooking location and strangers would often break bread together. Now, classes are limited to four who know each other. And, if there’s a couple who wants to book a class, they’ll get a private class for the regular price of $75 versus $90.

“For now, we’re not putting people together who don’t know each other,” Liisa Andreassen, co-owner, Cottage Cooking, says. “We want everyone to be safe and comfortable.”

Recently, Cottage Cooking has had several requests from honeymooners, couples celebrating anniversaries and girls getting out of town for a weekend escape.

“People want to do ‘something,’ but are still not ready to commit to eating out. Our classes fit the bill,” Andreassen says.

Cottage Cooking will also take the show on the road and go off-site for groups of six to 12. For all classes, everyone is required to wear a face mask and people will eat outside when weather permits.

The Cottage Cooking property includes two lovely decks, a firepit area and vegetable gardens. There’s even a wildlife dining area and ‘museum’ that’s free for all to visit.

For a full property tour, watch this fun video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8mm0l-RLD4

About Cottage Cooking Asheville

John Godts and Liisa Andreassen, a husband and wife team, are the brains behind Cottage Cooking. Andreassen, a New York City native, is a writer by day, has a background in catering and also an extensive roster of food-related copywriting clients.

Godts hails from Brussels, Belgium, and has a few European specialties to share. Baking is one of his passions and he loves to joke with guests along the way. He works as a physical therapist at Mission Hospitals, but also enjoys entertaining and cooking.

The couple has an appetite for travel and adventure and Cottage Cooking helps to fund that hunger. Whether on the road, in the air, or underwater, they’re always on the lookout for new recipes to share.

For more information, visit: https://cottagecookingasheville.com/

