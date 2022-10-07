ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Founded in March 2015 by Liisa Andreassen and John Godts, Cottage Cooking in Asheville, North Carolina, was first started to fund the couple’s passion for travel. Over the years, it’s evolved into a business where others can share their travel and culinary experiences too. To date, together, they’ve traveled to 11 countries, four continents and 36 states. They always bring back some new culinary knowledge and are eager to showcase it.



“The business kind of started as a lark,” Liisa Andreassen, the business’s co-owner, says. “We had some friends over and taught them how to make sushi. One of our friends – said, ‘you should do this!’ Do what we asked? Make sushi? ‘No, give cooking classes in your house.’”

That’s all this dynamic couple needed to hear. They were off and running. John Godts, a hospital physical therapist by day, quickly sprang into action and started posting fliers at his workplace. Andreassen, a freelance copywriter, tapped into her marketing and PR skills to help spread the word.

“It’s been such a fantastic experience,” Godts says. “It’s a win-win. We get to do something we love – cooking and entertaining – and we get paid for it to boot. Wow! That’s pretty awesome.”

And, of course their guests benefit too. Most people who sign up for classes have looked at the couple’s website, which has been recently re-designed to take online bookings and payments, and find that this is not your average cooking class. Photos and videos help to illustrate the experience so guests can really get a feel for the place before clicking that “book” button.

“Most folks who sign up for a cooking class with us are looking for something different,” Andreassen says. “They don’t want a traditional cooking class with 15+ people. They want something intimate and a maybe even a little unfamiliar.”

Cottage Cooking classes host up to six in their cottage-style home in North Asheville. They’ll also go off site to people’s homes and Air B and Bs for larger groups of up to 12. And, the couple really works to keep things fresh.

“We’ve added a few new classes to the schedule including a Moroccan cooking class as well as football foods and Hawaiian BBQ,” Godts says. “We’re constantly working to create new and fun culinary experiences for our guests.”

A recent guest, Stu Helm, also known as “The Food Fan,” is an Asheville-based food writer and influential voice in Asheville’s food scene.

He recently took a class and shared his experience in a podcast here – https://stuhelmfoodfan.substack.com/p/good-morning-friends-479.

“We love meeting new people and sharing tales of travel, food and adventure,” Andreassen says. “So, for anyone looking for a cooking class that’s a little outside the box – or pot – come see what we’re cooking up.”

About Cottage Cooking:

Cottage Cooking classes are designed for the home cook and a typical class is designed like a dinner party where guests prepare and eat an appetizer, main course and dessert. There’s also a Saturday morning baking class once a month. These classes make for a great date night or ladies’ night out. The company has also built a reputation in the business for hosting fun bachelorette parties and family reunions. In addition to a schedule which can be found on their website, they’ll also design custom dates and menus as requested.

Classes range from $85 to $125 and private classes for two are $300. All classes are BYOB. Gift certificates are also available.

https://cottagecookingasheville.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cottage.Cooking

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cottagecookingasheville/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbW9jFa2DTZB_dhqpvrrBEA

