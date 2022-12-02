ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Taking cooking classes is a fun way to learn new culinary skills and expand a menu repertoire. It’s also fun for people to host their own. But how? Cottage Cooking in Asheville, North Carolina helps people make it happen. Most of Cottage Cooking’s classes are held in their home, but more and more people are looking to stay in their homes or vacation rentals and host their own.



Photo Caption: Friends reunite at offsite vacation rental for a cooking class. Cheers!

As a result, Cottage Cooking goes off site for groups ranging from six to 12. They bring all the ingredients, aprons and recipes and the hosts simply provide the space and items like glasses, plateware, silverware and pots and pans.

“So, forget get that canape cocktail party, and do something a little different next time you want to get together with friends and family,” Liisa Andreassen, co-founder, Cottage Cooking, says.

Recent off-site classes have ranged from bachelorette parties to family reunions and a girl’s weekend getaway.

Reasons for hosting a class in the privacy of one’s home or at a vacation rental are many. For example, people don’t have to drive, find babysitters, shop or plan anything. They just sit back and Cottage Cooking will execute it all. Those who want to participate can, and those who just want to kick back and sip are welcome to do that too.

People who choose to host a cooking class of their own, just have to contact Cottage Cooking, let them know what type of menu they’re looking for and get their date on the calendar.

“Folks really like this option – it gives them a chance to create a custom cooking experience where guests will learn a little, laugh a lot and remember the party for a long time to come,” Andreassen shares. “And we clean up too!”

About Cottage Cooking:

Cottage Cooking classes are designed for the home cook and a typical class is designed like a dinner party where guests prepare and eat an appetizer, main course and dessert. There’s also a Saturday morning baking class once a month. These classes make for a great date night or ladies’ night out. The company has also built a reputation in the business for hosting fun bachelorette parties and family reunions. In addition to a schedule which can be found on their website, they’ll also design custom dates and menus as requested.

Most offsite classes are $125 per person, but prices can be adjusted based on menu choice. Gift certificates are also available.

MORE INFORMATION:

https://cottagecookingasheville.com/

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Cottage.Cooking

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cottagecookingasheville/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbW9jFa2DTZB_dhqpvrrBEA

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1202-s2p-cotcooking-300dpi.jpg

Photo Caption: Friends reunite at offsite vacation rental for a cooking class. Cheers!

News Source: Cottage Cooking