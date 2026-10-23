DAYTON, Ohio, and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC (Atlantic Bay) today announced its entry into Ohio, continuing a period of retail expansion that includes the recent opening of its first Louisiana branch. The move extends Atlantic Bay’s multistate footprint and brings its lending platform and support resources to Mortgage Bankers and homebuyers across Ohio.



Image caption: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC.

Ohio’s mix of major metropolitan areas, smaller cities and close-knit communities aligns naturally with Atlantic Bay’s operating model, which pairs local decision-making and community relationships with centralized support. The state also fits naturally with Atlantic Bay’s existing lending presence in neighboring Indiana and Kentucky. In the Cincinnati area, where home searches routinely cross all three state lines, adding Ohio allows Atlantic Bay Mortgage Bankers to continue serving borrowers and agents wherever their searches take them.

Kevin Cooke, Executive Vice President and Regional Manager at Atlantic Bay, will oversee the company’s efforts in Ohio. Cooke joined Atlantic Bay in 2015 and will focus on building a strong local team grounded in the personalized service and community relationships central to the company’s approach.

“We’re excited to expand Atlantic Bay’s presence into Ohio and strengthen our ability to serve families and communities throughout America’s Heartland,” said Cooke. “Ohio is a natural extension of our growing footprint and completes our presence across the Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio tri-state region. We believe in building lasting relationships, investing in the communities we serve and helping more families achieve homeownership, and we’re looking forward to bringing that same commitment to Ohio.”

“Our Mortgage Bankers do their best work when they know the people behind them are just as invested in homebuyers as they are,” said Emily Gardner, Chief Lending Officer at Atlantic Bay. “They can get answers, reach decision-makers and trust the teams supporting their loans. As we grow in Ohio, we’re looking for people who value that kind of collaboration and want to build their business in a place where relationships still come first.”

Founded in Virginia Beach in 1996, Atlantic Bay has grown from a four-person startup into an award-winning mortgage lender with more than 600 employees and over 100 locations in 18 states. The privately held company combines local decision-making with centralized operational support and has earned four consecutive No. 1 rankings among large companies on National Mortgage News’ Best Mortgage Companies to Work For list. Employees average seven years with Atlantic Bay, notable tenure in an industry known for its cycles.

Atlantic Bay is seeking experienced Mortgage Bankers interested in helping build its Ohio presence. Learn more at JoinAtlanticBay.com.

About Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

Founded in 1996, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC is a privately held, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Atlantic Bay offers a wide range of residential mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans, serving homebuyers and homeowners across multiple states. Known for its customer-first culture and commitment to service excellence, Atlantic Bay combines local lending expertise with innovative technology to deliver a personalized mortgage experience. The company is consistently recognized as a top workplace and is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves through charitable initiatives and partnerships. To learn more, visit https://www.atlanticbay.com/.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group L.L.C. NMLS #72043 (nmlsconsumeraccess.org) provides Equal Employment Opportunities and is an Equal Opportunity Lender located at 600 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 100 Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23452.

Tags: @AtlanticBay #mortgage

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Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

leslie@depthpr.com

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC