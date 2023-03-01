HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) announces the 13th Annual Youth Diversity Film Festival (YDFF) Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 12, 2023. On Saturday March 4 an in-person opening day will take place at the Pacific Design Center’s Silver Screen Theater, from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (8687 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069), as well as online at BHERC.TV.



BHERC has a core mission to recognize and support youth’s unique talents and voices by providing and promoting this visual platform. Traditionally brought to the community annually as a live event – the YDFF continues both in live and in streaming format, which includes 24-hour access to the films and prime industry panels led by top entertainment professionals.

The March 4 Opening Ceremony event will include:

9:30 continental breakfast

Red Carpet Event

Introduction of the Filmmakers

Sizzle reels of the featured films

Expert Panels

Featured Films

The BHERC YDFF is one of the longest-running youth film festivals to focus on diversity. Of the 1600+ films submitted, this year’s festival will feature 130 of them, from 23 different countries around the world. Some of the countries represented in this year’s festival include: Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, China, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Iran, Italy, Korea, Philippines, Portugal, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, & Venezuela.

Also being featured, are programs and schools from the LA area, such as,

Washington Prep High School

Urban Scholar Academy

Women’s Voices Now Organization

Youth Cinema Project

YDFF filmmakers share short narratives, animation, and docu-short films from various topics related to what youth are experiencing today. YDFF goes beyond the definition of a festival by providing guidance and life-changing experiences that go beyond filmmaking throughout the year.

“There is a trend in the filmmaking this year that focuses on compelling and emotional themes on issues of mental health, social and economic issues, sci-fi, family and student life, environmental issues and fantasy,” states Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC President. “Our goal is to celebrate our young filmmakers, provide a cross-cultural experience and expose them to professionals in the industry. We are delighted to provide this platform and spotlight their perseverance and determination.”

A vital component of the festival is the panels. Set to provide mentorship and inside, real-time real-life information and experience by some of the best professionals in the television and film industries, BHERC YDFF will give once again the following industry panels as listed in the following:

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of African Americans in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events.

Outgoing Director of the festival, Billie Green, had this to say, “I knew from the very beginning, this was a need for young people. I did my best to build something special with this festival, and it has been fulfilling to see the growth of this festival and these young people over the years. And I truly believe, by investing into the future of filmmaking, we can change the narrative of the industry for years to come.”

BHERC invites young people from the US and across the globe, industry professionals, and the community to join us for this great festival of incredible films from our youth. “The world has changed, and continues to change, so much and so quickly. And so have the lenses of our youth. How they choose to tell their stories, especially with the new awareness around mental health, has been remarkable. And the outgoing Director of the festival, Billie Green, deserves her roses for building this into what it is.” states BHERC YDFF Director Robert McCune. This is a powerful opportunity for everyone. Take the time to log in and learn, be inspired, moved, gain insight from the filmmakers and the films, as well as the industry-led panels.

Register online now at https://bherc.tv/.

Admission for the online festival: Festival Pass, $15/Adult, $5/Youth. Please Note All films and programs screen online at BHERC.TV.

For information about the BHERC YDFF festival, please contact Robert McCune, BHERC Youth Diversity Film Festival at email: YDFF@bherc.org or by phone: (925)727-6231.

For information on all the festival offers, visit our website at https://bherc.tv/.

For additional details about BHERC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and all of its programs, visit https://bherc.org/.

