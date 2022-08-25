LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Black Hollywood Education Resource Center is proud to welcome an incredible lineup of Films, Filmmakers and Healthcare Professionals to the stage of speakers for our 28th Annual Film Festival and First Annual Health Conference: “SUPLLEMENTALLY”: Mastering Mental and Brain Health After the Pandemic Across the Globe: Recovery, Healing, Hope, Reimage, taking place August 27, 2022, Cinemark 18 & XD, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA., 90045 and virtually.



Image Caption: Event poster, 28th Annual Film Festival and First Annual Health Conference.

Just-announced special experts:

During the Black Hollywood Education Resource Center’s Annual film festival, we will bring together a distinguished group of mental health experts, affiliates, peers, providers, government officials, media, and key stakeholders to talk about what it means to recover mentally from the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to see the increasing number of people experiencing anxiety, depression, psychosis, loneliness, suicide, mass shootings and other mental health concerns these past two years, in addition to the largest number of opioid deaths in our history.

The historical landscape and experience of mental health among the African American Community has and remains to be characterized by current and unresolved trauma and violence. To address the impact of mental and brain health in diverse and marginalized communities across the globe, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center will also present its first Health Matters Film Block, featuring films focused on mental health.

“This year’s films will help us reimage therapeutic treatments and models of mental health care and to determine ways that we can adequately address the complex challenges of mental illness in marginalized communities, which accounts for approximately one-third of mental illness globally,” stated Dr. Shirley Evers-Manly, Dean and Professor, Alcorn State University, who will moderate the session.

During the festival and beyond, participants will discuss alternative ways to heal from trauma and explore the intersecting equity issues that exist. These events unequally affect many African Americans, communities of color and marginalized communities the most, placing them more at risk of a mental health crisis.

These circumstances call for radical change in the paradigm and practices of mental health care, including improving standards of clinician training, and revisioning current models of mental health care delivery. Upon completion of this conference, participants will enhance their knowledge of evidence-based practices to improve the behavioral and clinical skills of nurses, social workers, and other health care professionals who care for persons and families of all ages and cultural / socioeconomic status living with mental illness across the globe through the lens of film and the sound of music.

REGISTRATION AND TICKETS

Event registration is available online at https://bherc.org/bherc-health-matters/

In Person Registration

$50.00- General Admission (4 CEU Credits & Breakfast) | $20.00- Student / Senior(Breakfast)

Live Virtual Attendance

$30.00- General Admission (4 CEU Credits) | $25.00- General Admission | $20.00- Student/Senior

Virtual Attendance

$30.00- General Admission (4 CEU Credits) | $25.00- General Admission | $20.00- Student/Senior

About Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center

Founded in 1996, by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of African Americans in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events. BHERC recognizes the contributions of African American men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

SPEAKER BIOS

:: Shirley Evers-Manly, PhD, RN, FAAN is the founder and President of All Health Care, Imani’s in Oakland, California and Interim Dean Alcorn State University School of Nursing, in Natchez, Mississippi.

She earned a PhD from the University of California, San Francisco, Bachelor of Science Nursing degree and a Master of Science Nursing degree from Samuel Merritt University in Oakland, California. Dr. Shirley Evers-Manly, has more than 35 years of experience developing and implementing clinical, academic, and community-based health promotion and prevention programs; as well as working with vulnerable populations and speaking about diversity locally and abroad. She served as the Principal Investigator for the Aim 2 Care Multiple Chronic Conditions training grant, Bridges to the Doctorate and Song Brown Student Success grants.

She has won numerous prestigious awards for her accomplishments and contributions to improve clinical practices, inpatient and community health outcomes, and academia success and was awarded Congressional Recognition for Outstanding Community Service by the California State Senate and United States Congress. In 2014, she was given the prestigious honor of induction into the Inaugural Leadership Hall of Fame, Sigma Theta Tau International, Honor Society of Nursing, Alpha Eta Chapter (UCSF).

:: Dr. Evers-Manly is an internationally recognized expert in oncology and health disparities throughout the life span. She has made significant contributions in advocating to eliminate health disparities and inequities throughout the world. She gives voice to those who feel they have no voice.

Dr. Evers-Manly’s understanding of underserved populations brings a humanistic approach to strategic, safe, high quality and cost-effective healthcare—she has leadership assets and skills from which the health care arena will benefit.

For her significant contributions in the areas of service, scholarship, community, and leadership, she was inducted as a fellow in the American Academy of Nursing, which was established to serve the general public and nursing profession by advancing health policy and practice through the generation, synthesis and dissemination of nursing knowledge. Dr. Evers-Manly is on faculty at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Nursing, is a former Regional Chair for Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor society where 26 nursing honor society chapters reported to her. Currently she serves as member of the National Black Nurses Association and is the Chair of the Association’s Ad hoc Committee on the Global Health.

:: Dr. Denese Shervington has an intersectional career in public health and academic psychiatry. She is the Chair of Psychiatry and Professor at Charles R. Drew University. Dr. Shervington has held Clinical Professorships in the Departments of Psychiatry at Columbia University and Tulane University. A graduate of New York University School of Medicine, she also received a Masters of Public Health in Population Studies and Family Planning from Tulane University School of Public Health. She completed her residency in Psychiatry at the University of California San Francisco and is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. A Fellow of the American Psychiatry Association (APA) she is a recipient of the APA’s Award for Excellence in Service and Advocacy; prior to which she received the Jeanne Spurlock Minority award. Dr. Shervington is also a member of the American College of Psychiatrists and serves on the Psychiatry Resident-In-Training Commission. Dr. Shervington has testified before the United States Congress on Childhood Trauma and co-chaired the New Orleans City Council Taskforce on Childhood Trauma. She is a member of the Scientific Board of the Centre for Society and Mental Health at Kings College, London. Dr. Shervington has authored several papers in peer-reviewed journals addressing health disparities, the social determinants of health and resilience in underserved communities.

Dr. Shervington is the author of Healing Is the Revolution, a guide to healing from historical, intergenerational, interpersonal and community trauma. She also hosts the podcast Healing is the Revolution in which her guests share and explore their healing journey through their traumas. She is the proud parent of two amazing children – Iman and Kaleb, and three grandchildren – Ayelet, Haddassah, and Yoav.

:: Dr. Clyde E. Glenn is a native of Cleveland, MS. He graduated from Alcorn State University and completed his medical school education at The University of Iowa College of Medicine in 1990. He completed residency training in Psychiatry at The Ohio State University in 1994 and is Board Certified in Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. Glenn is the founder and proprietor of Rehoboth Psychiatric Services in Ridgeland, MS. He has over 30 years of experience of psychiatric practice in both outpatient and inpatient settings and treats children and adults across the spectrum of psychiatric disorders. He is president of the Essie B. and William Earl Glenn Family Foundation and the ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) Awareness Foundation of Mississippi.

:: Dr. Stephanie A. Patterson, JD, DNP, MBA, MPA, MSN, RN-BC, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC, PHN, is a Lifetime Member of the Council of Black Nurses-Los Angeles, a chapter of the National Black Nurses Association (NBNA), Inc. She is a practicing healthcare provider in California and a nurse scholar with a passion for providing high-quality, appropriate, patient-centered psychiatric care to clients who are from traditionally underserved and/or historically marginalized communities.

As a nurse leader, Dr. Patterson serves on the NBNA Ad Hoc Collaborative Committee on Mentorship, a program aimed at helping NBNA nurses/student nurses at various levels of their development. She enjoys mentoring nursing students through the NBNA Collaborative Mentorship Program, for the purpose of increasing the number of BIPOC nurses in the workforce.

Her long history of academic achievements, community-based accomplishments, as well as a demonstrated history of excellence in the clinical setting while improving client outcomes, makes her stand out. A highlight of some of the awards Dr. Patterson has received in the recent past include the 2022 Nurse Practitioner of the Year Award (San Francisco Bay Area), 2017 Millennial Nurse of the Year Award, 2016 NBNA Under 40 Award, and the 2015 NBNA Student Nurse of the Year Award. She also served as a Student Board Representative while enrolled in nursing school.

:: Tia Delaney, MSN-Ed, RN, CCM Born in Boston, MA, Tia currently holds a master’s degree in nursing with an emphasis in education and

is a certified clinical case manager. As a registered nurse, with over 28 years in the healthcare industry, and having previous roles within those organizations as Director of Patient Care Services, Chief Operating Officer, and Administrator, Tia has overseen the various facets required to deliver quality and competent clinical care to thousands of home health, palliative, hospice, and hospital-based clients. With a focus on the baby-boom and geriatric population, she understands the current healthcare plight America is facing and remains a passionate and dedicated advocate for the enhancement of healthcare services to the frail, vulnerable, and elderly members within the community.

Her direct observation of the healthcare inequities, social determinants of health, and lack of clinician diversity within the Los Angeles population that she served, has led her to collaborate with various organizations to design policies, procedures, regulations, and resources, to improve the health-related outcomes of the marginalized and underserved. Innovation, leadership, and initiative are just a few of the qualities that define her work-ethic.

As Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the Alzheimer’s Association, her goals are to cultivate relationships with diverse communities which includes sharing time, talent, resources, and exchanging ideas to ensure neutrally fair access to opportunities, resources, and fiscal support. Additionally, she oversees the organization’s mission of creating and maintaining a culture of inclusivity to its diverse constituents and ensure interests and needs are welcomed and fully considered within its multiple communication platforms, mission activities, and business practices. As a commitment to paying it forward, Tia is a clinical instructor teaching both theory and clinical skills to our nation’s future nurses. Additionally, she volunteers her time providing community-based health & wellness seminars which focus on providing education and resources to empower others in areas such as chronic disease management, preventative care, and holistic-health awareness.

:: Dr. Pedro E. Morante DNP, LNC, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC, NP-C, GERO-BC, MEDSURG-BC, PMH-BC, is a mental health advocate and a dual board certified as Family and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at Brain Health USA and Assistant Professor in the School of Nursing. He holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice with subspecialty of PMHNP from Brandman University. He graduated from Charles R. Drew University with his MSN focusing on Family Nurse Practitioner track. He is also a dual board certified through AANP and American Nurses Credentialing Center as a FNP as well as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) through ANCC.

Dr. Morante has cared for adolescent and adult patients in a variety of settings, including in-patient hospitals, community group homes, and out-patient practices. He has dedicated much of her nursing career to working with individuals with geriatric and psychiatry across lifespan.

Dr. Morante specializes in behavioral health and treating adults with i complex medical and behavioral conditions. In addition, he is the CEO of Morante and Associates Training Center. As both a clinical practitioner and professor, he has gained extensive experience delivering telehealth services to patients and educating nurse practitioners on using telehealth to improve access to care.

