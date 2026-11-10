AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BioAustinCTX, the nonprofit industry organization serving the Central Texas life sciences community, today announced the appointment of Saroj Patnaik as Executive Director. The appointment marks an important step in the organization’s efforts to strengthen collaboration, member engagement and life sciences industry growth across the region.



Image caption: BioAustinCTX appoints Saroj Patnaik as Executive Director.

Patnaik brings more than three decades of experience across biopharmaceutical manufacturing, automation, commercialization, supply chain, digital transformation and business development. His appointment supports BioAustinCTX’s efforts to strengthen connections among entrepreneurs, researchers, companies, investors and community partners—and translate those connections into tangible opportunities for members and regional growth.

“Saroj brings extensive industry experience, an entrepreneurial perspective and a longstanding commitment to Central Texas,” said Timothy Sullivan, on behalf of the BioAustinCTX Board of Directors. “His ability to build relationships, identify opportunities and turn strategy into practical action will help BioAustinCTX deliver greater value to our members and partners while strengthening the region’s life sciences ecosystem.”

Patnaik’s career includes leadership in biopharmaceutical manufacturing automation at Emerson and senior commercial leadership at Finesse Solutions before its acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific. He is also Founder and CEO of Cortex Life Sciences, a consulting firm focused on business strategy, commercialization, supply chain and digital transformation.

He also served as a founding voting member of ISA-95/IEC 62264, the international standards initiative for enterprise-control system integration. An Austin-area resident for approximately 30 years, Patnaik brings a longstanding commitment to community leadership and charitable service.

“Central Texas has the scientific talent, entrepreneurial energy and industry capabilities to build an even stronger, more connected life sciences ecosystem,” said Patnaik. “When members collaborate and create value for one another, they help accelerate innovation, attract talent and investment, and create new opportunities across the region. I look forward to working with our members and partners to turn those connections into meaningful outcomes.”

As Executive Director, Patnaik will work with the Board to strengthen member engagement and value, expand partnerships across industry and academia, and develop programs that address shared needs. His initial priorities include listening to members and stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, expanding membership and sponsorship support, and establishing a practical operating plan for sustainable growth.

About BioAustinCTX

BioAustinCTX is an independent nonprofit industry organization dedicated to advancing the life sciences industry in Central Texas. Through networking, education, collaboration and strategic engagement, it connects companies, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors and community partners to foster innovation, investment and sustainable growth.

For more information, visit https://bioaustinctx.com/

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Image caption: BioAustinCTX appoints Saroj Patnaik as Executive Director.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Cathy Diehl

BioAustinCTX

Cathy@bioaustinctx.com

News Source: BioAustinCTX