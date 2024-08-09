Black Chamber of Arizona Celebrates National Black Business Month

PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Black Chamber of Arizona (BCAZ) Celebrates National Black Business Month with a Certification Day and Business Summit presented by Amazon and ASU, Aug. 21 and 28, 2024, at Memorial Union, ASU (Aug. 21) & Lush Café, Tempe (Aug. 28).



WHAT: Certification Day and Business Summit presented by Amazon and ASU

WHEN: Aug. 21 & 28, 2024

WHERE: Memorial Union, ASU (Aug. 21) & Lush Café, Tempe (Aug. 28)

WHY IT MATTERS: These events aim to boost economic growth for Black businesses in Arizona.

DETAILS:

Aug. 21 : Minority Certification Day, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at ASU. Hands-on support for minority certification.

: Minority Certification Day, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at ASU. Hands-on support for minority certification. Aug. 28: Empowering Excellence Summit, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. at Lush Café. Focus on economic inclusion and generational wealth.

Quote: “These events strengthen Black businesses and build resilient pathways for financial growth,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO, Black Chamber of Arizona. “The Black Chamber aims to close the racial wealth gap, reduce poverty, and drive innovation, job creation, and wealth-building in the Black community. These events highlight their impact on Arizona entrepreneurs and celebrate National Black Business Month.”

Minority Certification Day on Aug. 21, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Memorial Union, Tempe, offers hands-on support for minority certification, including technical assistance, business training, and skill-building. ASU executives will also present on enhancing learning potential and family outcomes.

Learn more: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-black-business-month-minority-certifications-tickets-976681008187?aff=oddtdtcreator&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-term=listing&utm-campaign=social&utm-medium=discovery&utm=

On Aug. 28, 2:30-5:30 p.m., the Empowering Excellence seminar at Lush Café, Tempe, celebrates Black entrepreneurs and highlights Black-owned firms, focusing on economic inclusion, generational wealth, and the future of Black businesses.

Learn more: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-business-month-empowerment-summit-tickets-976916131447?aff=oddtdtcreator

National Black Business Month in August is a key time to support and celebrate Black-owned businesses. The U.S. has more than 161,000 Black-owned businesses, including about 1,200 in Arizona, employing 1.4 million people and generating $206 billion in revenue.

About BCAZ:

The Black Chamber of Arizona (BCAZ) boosts entrepreneurial and corporate diversity by strengthening businesses that serve all communities. They provide tools and education to make businesses more “bankable,” remove barriers to capital, and partner with educational institutions to enhance workforce diversity. Established to close the racial wealth gap, BCAZ empowers Black and underserved entrepreneurs with more than 15,000 hours of training and assistance to 1,200+ Arizona business owners. Click here to learn more: https://www.blackchamberaz.com/

