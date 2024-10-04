PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 4, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Black Chamber of Arizona (BCAZ) is excited to announce that it has received a $25,000 seed funding grant from JPMorganChase. This generous contribution will fuel the Chamber’s mission to strengthen Black businesses and produce new economic buying power throughout Arizona. The funds will support key programs aimed at empowering Black entrepreneurs, providing pathways to financial growth, and fostering greater economic inclusion.



Photo caption: JPMorgan Chase Executives & Black Chamber CEO, Dr. Velma Trayham.

For over 26 years, the Black Chamber of Arizona has been dedicated to closing the racial wealth gap by providing essential education, advocacy, and resources to Black entrepreneurs. Our efforts have centered on four strategic pillars: access to capital, access to contracting opportunities, digital and health equity, and youth development. Through these pillars, BCAZ has delivered over 15,000 hours of training, supported more than 1,200 business owners, and facilitated access to over $5 million in funding to help businesses launch and expand. These initiatives have also resulted in the creation of hundreds of jobs statewide. With the launch of the Rising Together Campaign, BCAZ aims to raise $1.5 million by March 15, 2025, to further drive financial growth and sustainable economic development for Black-owned businesses in Arizona.

“We are deeply grateful for this generous grant from JPMorganChase, which will help us expand our mission and reach more Black entrepreneurs across Arizona,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, President and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona. “This partnership will enable us to provide the resources and support necessary for Black businesses to thrive, creating new opportunities for economic growth in our communities.”

The Rising Together Campaign is central to BCAZ’s long-term vision for strengthening Black businesses and fostering community development. To build on its history of success, the Chamber is hosting its 26th Anniversary Black Chamber Awards Fundraising Gala on December 13, 2024. This event will raise funds for programs that bolster Black businesses and community initiatives.

Those interested in attending can find more information and purchase tickets here – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-chamber-of-arizona-26th-anniversary-pinnacle-pathways-awards-gala-tickets-1024450327507?aff=oddtdtcreator.

“At JPMorganChase, we are committed to advancing racial equity and supporting organizations that help create opportunities for entrepreneurs,” said Ashley Kelly, a Vice President and Senior Business Consultant at JPMorganChase who sits on the Chamber’s Board. “This investment in the Black Chamber of Arizona is part of our broader efforts to address barriers to capital, promote business growth and contribute to inclusive economic development.”

In addition to the financial support, JPMorganChase collaborates with the Black Chamber of Arizona on educational workshops, business consulting services, and networking events aimed at providing comprehensive support to Black-owned businesses. This partnership will help sustain economic growth for local communities and the state of Arizona.

About the Rising Together Campaign

The Rising Together Campaign builds on the Black Chamber of Arizona’s history of impactful initiatives to provide comprehensive support for Black-owned businesses. The campaign seeks to raise $1.5 million by March 15, 2025, to expand programs that strengthen Black businesses and foster economic empowerment. To support the campaign or learn more, visit here.

About the Black Chamber of Arizona

The Black Chamber of Arizona is dedicated to strengthening Black businesses, empowering underserved entrepreneurs, and producing new economic buying power. Established to close the racial wealth gap, BCAZ provides critical resources and advocacy to foster economic success. For more information, visit https://www.blackchamberaz.com/.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The firm is committed to advancing racial equity, supporting underserved communities, and promoting equal opportunities. For more information, visit https://www.jpmorganchase.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/24-1004-s2p-bcazchase-300dpi.jpg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Black Chamber of Arizona

info@blackchamberaz.com

News Source: Black Chamber of Arizona