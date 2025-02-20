BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 20, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Renowned business strategist, corporate advisor, and economic empowerment advocate Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO, Black Chamber of Arizona, will take the stage at the A.G. Gaston Conference, joining an elite lineup of business leaders, innovators, and policymakers dedicated to fostering economic growth and sustainable success for minority entrepreneurs.



Image caption: Dr. Velma Trayham.

As the President & CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona and one of America’s 100 Women to KNOW by JP Morgan Chase, Dr. Trayham has been at the forefront of shifting business strategies to empower small and minority-owned businesses beyond traditional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. She was also recently recognized as one of the Most Influential Women of 2024 by AZ Big Media, solidifying her position as a leading voice in economic transformation.

A BLUEPRINT FOR THRIVING IN A CHANGING ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE

Dr. Trayham will introduce her MERIT framework, a cutting-edge strategy designed to help businesses achieve long-term success and financial independence without relying solely on corporate-backed DEI programs.

“This is not the time for fear—it’s the time for strategy, action, and collaboration,” says Dr. Trayham. “We must shift from dependency to empowerment, using business intelligence, innovation, and resilience to create lasting wealth.”

Her highly anticipated session will provide attendees with:

Strategies for securing capital in uncertain times

Insights on business expansion, sustainability, and financial resilience

WHY THE A.G. GASTON CONFERENCE?

Held annually in Birmingham, AL, the A.G. Gaston Conference honors the legacy of A.G. Gaston, a trailblazing Black entrepreneur who built a multimillion-dollar empire despite economic and racial barriers. His legacy serves as a testament to the power of financial independence and strategic business growth—principles Dr. Trayham continues to champion today.

“This conference is about action. A.G. Gaston built wealth through strategic reinvestment in his community, and that’s the mindset we must embrace to thrive in today’s economy,” Dr. Trayham emphasizes.

JOIN THE MOVEMENT TOWARD ECONOMIC POWER

Entrepreneurs, business leaders, and policymakers attending the A.G. Gaston Conference will gain invaluable insights into how to build sustainable businesses, navigate economic shifts, and create generational wealth.

Dr. Velma Trayham’s keynote session takes place on February 25, 2025.

Register now at https://aggastonconference.biz to secure your seat at this game-changing event.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking requests, please contact: Nancy Davis | 888-509-1145, or email info@thinkzillaconsulting.com

About Dr. Velma Trayham:

Dr. Velma Trayham is a nationally recognized business strategist, award-winning entrepreneur, and fierce advocate for economic empowerment. As the President & CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona, she advises Fortune 500 companies, government entities, and small businesses on strategic growth, financial independence, and sustainable success. Recognized as one of America’s 100 Women to KNOW by JP Morgan Chase and one of the Most Influential Women of 2024 by AZ Big Media, Dr. Trayham continues to shape the future of business leadership and economic transformation.

News Source: Black Chamber of Arizona