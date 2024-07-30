PHOENIX, Ariz., July 30, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Black Chamber of Arizona proudly announces the success of our recent New Member Orientation & Karaoke Night, held on July 26, 2024. The event, designed to welcome new members and foster a sense of community, was a remarkable evening of networking, fun, and camaraderie.



Image caption: Black Chamber of Arizona New Member Orientation Presented by BMO.

“We are thrilled by the turnout and the energy at our New Member Orientation & Karaoke Night. This event underscores the strength and unity of our community,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona. “Our mission is to strengthen Black businesses and produce new economic buying power to build resilient pathways for financial growth across the state of Arizona. Together, we are closing the racial wealth gap, mitigating poverty, and driving innovation, job creation, and wealth building within the Black community.”

We extend our deepest gratitude to our presenting sponsor, BMO Bank, whose generous support made this event possible. Their commitment to our community is truly appreciated and instrumental in helping us achieve our mission.

The evening was further enriched by the presence of our dedicated Black Chamber Board of Directors. Their insights and leadership provided invaluable guidance and inspiration to all attendees. We are grateful for their ongoing support and contributions to the Chamber’s success.

The Black Chamber of Arizona has been supporting businesses for over 25 years. This ecosystem is comprised of people and programs that help to support Black business growth through educational offerings, program managers, business experts, in-house resource partners, and more. Our programming is just beginning, and we are excited about the opportunities and events we have planned for the future. We encourage everyone to join our mailing list to stay informed about upcoming programs and opportunities.

About the Black Chamber of Arizona:

The mission of the Black Chamber of Arizona is to help increase entrepreneurial and corporate diversity by building stronger businesses that serve all communities. We do this by providing tools and education to create more bankable businesses, by removing barriers that impede access to capital and by partnering with leading educational institutions to help create competitive business advantages through workforce diversity. Learn more about BCAZ at https://www.blackchamberaz.com/.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Black Chamber of Arizona Press

info@blackchamberaz.com

602-307-5200

