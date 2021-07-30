FAIRFAX, Va., July 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Blue Glacier Security & Intelligence LLC announced it has published a thought-provoking “red team” memorandum on potential incidents at the intersection of cybercrime, anti-vaccination militancy, and pandemic fatigue. This “out-of-the-box” analytic approach offers a thought-provoking viewpoint during the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, and the pushback against vaccinations and renewed mask requirements.

The 7-page report is modeled after the Central Intelligence Agency’s Red Cell memorandums. This Blue Glacier effort follows the red team scenario at the end of the company’s report on the December 2020 Nashville bombing.

Key takeaways from this red team memorandum include:

There is already precedence for cyberattacks on COVID-19 infrastructure.

Several nodes in vaccine production, distribution, and administration could be vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Anti-vaccination militants could use social media to coordinate harassment or attacks on public health officials working within the vaccination infrastructure.

“This effort highlights the benefits of red teaming, or even just red team thinking,” notes K. Campbell, a principal at Blue Glacier. “We’ve identified plausible cyberattacks, motivated by pandemic-related militancy or extremism, that could exploit vulnerabilities in the vast vaccine infrastructure.”

