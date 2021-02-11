FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Blue Glacier Security & Intelligence LLC announced it has published a thought-provoking report on the bombing in Nashville, Tennessee that occurred on December 25, 2020. The security risk analysis includes a discussion on the perpetrator (Anthony Warner), the bomb’s effects and impacts on the AT&T network hub and beyond, physical vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure, threat outlook and a red team alternate scenario.
The 17-page report is based entirely on Blue Glacier’s security risk management expertise and publicly available information. Roughly 100 sources were used to write the report.
A few of the report’s key judgements:
- Anthony Warner’s attack likely does not qualify as terrorism, as there is currently no publicly known evidence of Warner’s desire to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or government.
- Starting at least 16 months prior to the attack, Warner likely displayed at least four warning behaviors related to violence risk.
- Warner’s attack highlights the physical vulnerabilities of some critical infrastructure, especially the communications sector.
“We were most surprised by warning behaviors Anthony Warner exhibited prior to his attack,” notes K. Campbell, a principal at Blue Glacier. “Our analysis also lays bare that a lone offender with explosives can cause widespread, regional disruption. U.S. critical infrastructure is more vulnerable than many people realize.”
Blue Glacier is a military veteran-owned security and intelligence consultancy that specializes in all-hazards security risk assessments, business continuity and disaster preparedness planning, workplace violence training and intelligence.
