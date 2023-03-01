MCLEAN, Va., March 1, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — By Light Professional IT Services LLC announced today it is collaborating with CompTIA and Infosec Learning LLC to offer work role training courses that increase proficiency and prepare individuals for industry certifications. By Light integrates CompTIA’s eLearning content and Infosec Learning’s virtual labs on its unique Imerzi™ platform (www.imerzi.com) to provide focused, hands-on training.



Image Caption: By Light, CompTIA, and Infosec Learning Partner.

“Cyber is doing. By Light, CompTIA, and Infosec Learning are a perfect combination for learners who need to go beyond PowerPoint presentations and lectures,” said Tim Grattan, Senior Vice President of Cyberspace Operations at By Light.

Using the NIST Cybersecurity Workforce Framework (NCWF), By Light correlates the tasks, knowledge, and skills for each work role to CompTIA’s industry-leading certifications. By Light’s cyberspace operators then choose among thousands of Infosec Learning virtual labs and curate those that best apply the lessons in each learning module. The result is a seamless, web-based training experience that requires students to demonstrate aptitude for a selected work role and industry certification. Courses may be self-paced or instructor-led depending on the training environment desired.

The gap between supply and demand for cyber workers in the U.S. continues to expand according to CyberSeek™, a cybersecurity workforce analytics platform. Employers posted 769,736 openings for cybersecurity positions or jobs requiring cybersecurity skills in the 12-month period that ended in September 2022. There were nearly 70,000 cyber job openings in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area for the same period. The By Light, CompTIA, and Infosec Learning partnership addresses this gap and offers a “job ready” path for those interested in building a career in cyber.

“Robust cyber defense begins with professionals who are educated, trained, and certified to understand the current threat landscape and the policies, practices, and procedures to counter those threats,” said Joe Padin, Senior Vice President of U.S. Government and Commercial Sales at CompTIA. “Our joint efforts with By Light are aimed at expanding the Nation’s cyber workforce.”

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI-Dev Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure turnkey systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in DoD, DISA, and other U.S. Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of the government. For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.

About CompTIA:

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. Learn more: https://www.comptia.org/.

About Infosec Learning

Infosec Learning provides colleges, universities, and businesses with innovative, impactful virtual labs for hands-on, personalized learning. The lab solution is an online, remote accessible laboratory environment giving students a real-world experience that provides the necessary skill-set readiness needed to perform security practitioner support. The virtual labs include step-by-step instruction and a “capture the flag” assessment feature to teach and to verify lessons learned. For more information, visit https://infoseclearning.com/.

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services