MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), as a primary subcontractor to Flatirons Solutions Corporation, a U.S. company, was awarded a contract by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the Patent Data and Document Management (PDDM) program with a potential value of $1.4 billion.

The period of performance for the contract is ten (10) years if all options are exercised. Under this program, FSC Edge will support USPTO’s management of the entire patent application life cycle from the initial filing of the application to the final disposition of the application.

By Light’s contribution will focus on providing the US-based instance of the FSC Edge data capture and conversion solutions and migrating the solutions into a highly robust, economical, and secure cloud-based environment. Once in production, By Light will manage these environments and ensure ongoing superior performance and a continuously managed security posture.

“By Light’s experience with complex software development utilizing Agile practices, DevSecOps, and a refined security assessment capability that leads to a granted Authority to Operate (ATO) capability aligns well with the objectives of the USPTO PDDM mission and blends well with the extremely talented FSC Edge team,” says By Light CTO, Tom Ryan.

“FSC Edge is very pleased at being selected to serve the USPTO under the PDDM program with our partner By Light” noted FSC Edge CEO and President, David Goodman. “By Light is an essential element of FSC Edge’s approach as they will establish our U.S.-based systems and the expansion of the data capture and conversion solution to handle the full requirements of the USPTO PDDM program.”

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit https://bylight.com/.

About FSC Edge

For over 20 years, the team at FSC Edge (http://www.fscedge.com) has been taking revolutionary steps to provide highly accurate and innovative services at a low cost. We strive to continue improving quality and lowering costs further to ensure our clients can receive the best services at the lowest cost to them. Our efficient data capture and conversion services handle high volumes of information for intellectual property offices at the international level.

MULTIMEDIA:

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1027s2p-by-light-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: By Light Professional IT Services