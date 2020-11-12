MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Phacil, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of By Light Professional IT Services, has been awarded a bridge contract for a one-year base period with one, six-month option period with a total lifecycle value of $83.7M by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) for the Defense Information System Network (DISN) Technical Refresh Turnkey Support project via the ENCORE III Full and Open (F&O) suite contract. By Light will continue to provide engineering and implementation support for several technologies within the DISN to deliver mission-critical voice, video, and data services worldwide.

By Light will continue working closely with the DISA Technology Refresh Program Management Office (PMO) to provide turnkey solutions to efficiently deliver complete, active and operational services to include: project management, engineering, site surveys, logistics support, implementation, test/turn-up, de-installation, configuration management, and transition. The successful execution of this effort will directly enhance military and civilian personnel’s ability to defend the DoD Information Network (DoDIN).

According to Jason Cole, By Light Senior Vice President, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with DISA on the Technology Refresh program, which allows By Light’s project managers, engineers, and field services teams to provide turn-key solutions to support mission critical voice, video, and data services across the globe. By Light has supported DISA and the DoDIN for more than 17 years and our dedicated team of professionals has built a reputation for exceeding expectations on all of our engineering and implementation programs.”

“We are honored to receive this award that continues our support for DISA and its mission partners across the Department of Defense Information Network,” said Derek Bulluck, Vice President at By Light. “Our team will support the modernization and enhancement of the DoDIN by refreshing multiple legacy technologies and creating a survivable infrastructure. We remain committed to delivery excellence and aspire to be DISA’s best and most reliable service partner.”

About By Light

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other US Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government.

For more information, visit https://www.bylight.com/.

