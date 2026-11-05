LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 5, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California Safe Schools (CSS) celebrated 28 years of advocacy and environmental leadership on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, with its annual “Your Life Is Now” Environmental Enforcement and Environmental Health Forum at The California Endowment’s Center for Healthy Communities in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.



Image caption: California Safe Schools.

With an impressive gathering of hundreds of guests representing government, environmental leadership, education, and community advocacy, the event served as a dynamic platform for participants to exchange information and perspectives, connect directly with regulatory and enforcement agencies and community organizations, and explore practical approaches to strengthening environmental safeguards and protecting public health.

California Secretary for Environmental Protection Yana Garcia, representing the California Environmental Protection Agency (CalEPA), delivered an insightful and motivational keynote address and received California Safe Schools’ 2026 Champion for Change Award honoring her outstanding leadership and dedication to safeguarding public health, protecting the environment, and championing environmental justice.

CELEBRATING COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS AND THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEADERS

California Safe Schools also honored individuals whose dedication, service, and leadership have made a lasting difference in their communities and helped advance environmental health.

Monsignor John Moretta, Pastor of Resurrection Parish, received the Distinguished Legacy Award for his decades of service, leadership, and advocacy on behalf of the Boyle Heights community.

Sylvia Betancourt of the Long Beach Alliance for Children with Asthma received an Impact Award for her environmental health and policy advocacy on behalf of children with asthma.

Bruce Reznik, executive director of LA Waterkeeper, received an Impact Award for advancing clean water protections and advocating for communities disproportionately affected by pollution.

Devon Jasiukonis, California’s 79th Youth Governor and Larchmont Charter High School Student Body President, received an Impact Award for civic engagement, youth empowerment, and community advocacy.

Precious Bravo-Aceves, a senior at Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet, received an Impact Award for public health advocacy, community service, and support for underserved populations.

Mickey Hades Ramirez, a fifth-grade student at 93rd Street Elementary, received a Changemaker Award for helping others, encouraging respectful dialogue, and inspiring positive community action.

The awards featured original designs by acclaimed artist Michael Bruza, whose distinctive artistic vision added a special touch to this year’s recognition of the honorees.

The forum also recognized Katherine Butler, Director of the California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), who received commendations from California State Senator Henry Stern and Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis for her leadership and longstanding dedication to protecting public health and advancing environmental safety.

CONNECTING COMMUNITIES WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTS AND RESOURCES

At its core, the “Your Life Is Now” Forum was about creating an environment where people with different perspectives could engage respectfully, share ideas, and explore opportunities to work together. The emphasis was on building mutual understanding, recognizing shared interests, and identifying constructive approaches to addressing environmental challenges.

Two expert panel discussions explored environmental enforcement, public health, regulatory oversight, and environmental justice. Attendees were encouraged to ask questions, raise concerns, and learn how individuals and organizations can engage with government agencies and nonprofit partners to address environmental threats.

The morning panel was moderated by Jessica B. Brown of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Panelists included:

Todd Sax, Senior Enforcement Advisor, California Environmental Protection Agency

Matthew O’Donnell, Chief of the Risk Reduction Branch, California Air Resources Board

Susan Nakamura, Chief Operating Officer, South Coast Air Quality Management District

Daniel J. Wright, Assistant Head Deputy District Attorney, Environmental Crimes Division of Los Angeles County

Jane Williams, Executive Director, California Communities Against Toxics

The afternoon panel was moderated by Sandra Schubert, Environmental Attorney and Executive Director of Tuleyome.

Panelists included:

Gloria Gamino, Chief Investigator, Department of Toxic Substances Control, Office of Criminal Investigations

Shyenne Lewis, Environmental Scientist and Environmental Justice Liaison, CalRecycle

Arthur G. Heath, Environmental Program Manager, California Regional Water Quality Control Board

Jill Johnston, Associate Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health, UC Irvine

Maria Hall, Civil Rights Attorney and Director of the Los Angeles Incubator Consortium

Audience questions addressed pressing environmental health concerns, including textiles, artificial turf, and the potential exposure of both children and adults to environmental contaminants.

Attendees also shared personal experiences and concerns, underscoring the importance of ensuring that government officials, regulatory agencies, and policymakers hear directly from the individuals and families most affected by environmental conditions. Their voices and firsthand experiences are essential to informing policy decisions, strengthening public protections, and developing effective responses to environmental health concerns.

A vibrant array of colorful educational exhibits hosted by event sponsors and community partners provided engaging opportunities for guests to connect with agency representatives, explore valuable resources, and discover innovative approaches to strengthening environmental safeguards and protecting personal and public health.

Chief Investigator Gloria Gamino from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and her skilled team captivated attendees with a demonstration of X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyzer giving attendees the opportunity to bring items for screening for potentially harmful elements, including lead.

Acclaimed vocalist, guzheng artist, producer, and composer Jett Kwong opened the gathering with a musical welcome and later presented a moving musical tribute honoring the lives, legacies, and lasting contributions of environmental and community advocates who are no longer with us.

A COMMUNITY EFFORT TO PROTECT CHILDREN’S HEALTH

Since its founding in 1998, California Safe Schools has championed the belief that children, families, and communities deserve a meaningful voice in decisions that affect their health, safety, and environment. The annual “Your Life Is Now” Forum brings this mission to life by creating opportunities for open communication, greater public engagement, and stronger connections between government agencies and the communities they serve.

“Meaningful progress happens when we make room for different perspectives, approach one another with respect, and focus our energy on what we can accomplish together,” said Robina Suwol, Founder and Executive Director of California Safe Schools. “By keeping an open mind and a shared commitment to positive change, we can turn important conversations into meaningful action that benefits our children, our communities, and future generations.”

EVENT SUPPORTERS

California Safe Schools gratefully acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors and community partners:

California Environmental Protection Agency; CalRecycle; Kaiser Permanente; South Coast Air Quality Management District; Community Initiatives; California Air Resources Board; Metropolitan Water District; Department of Toxic Substances Control; The William C. Bannerman Foundation; Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn; and Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA SAFE SCHOOLS

Founded in 1998, California Safe Schools (CSS) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children’s health and the environment. CSS works to create safer school environments, advance environmental justice, and eliminate toxic exposures in schools and communities.

Through groundbreaking policies, education, and community-driven advocacy, California Safe Schools has helped advance statewide and national reforms that protect millions of children and families. The organization champions the principle that every child and community deserves a healthy, safe environment in which to learn, grow, and thrive.

For more information, visit: https://www.calisafe.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Robina Suwol, Executive Director

California Safe Schools

Office: 818-785-5515

Email: calisafe@earthlink.net

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News Source: California Safe Schools