TIPP CITY, Ohio, June 27, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Cambridge City Schools Green Team, a student group focused on sustainability that is sponsored by Energy Optimizers, USA, made tremendous progress on advancing energy-related education during the school year.



The Green Team is a component of the district’s partnership with Energy Optimizers, USA, to improve energy efficiency by upgrading the lighting, building controls and air filtration systems at all seven of its buildings. As part of the project, Energy Optimizers, USA, assisted the district with creating its Green Team to engage students, staff and the community in developing, promoting and implementing numerous energy savings and sustainability programs throughout the district.

“Our Green Team has been exceptionally busy this year with not just learning about basic energy principles and energy conservation, but also with sharing their knowledge with other students throughout the district,” said Angee Hannon, 6th grade teacher at Cambridge Middle School. “The programming is helping all of our students connect what they learn in the classroom with applications in the real world and providing them with the means to think more broadly about career options that are available to them.”

In addition to meeting daily during the 2015-2016 school year, the Green Team led numerous projects throughout the district. The team designed, developed and demonstrated an Energy Bike for use in science classes; recorded and shared digital media messages with the school body; led an Energy Round Up activity for all science classes; participated in a snap circuits activity and an energy relay activity; and studied energy and lighting.

In addition, the students presented to the Cambridge City Schools Board of Education in April and took a tour of the Cambridge Middle School mechanical rooms. A Watts Up activity challenged students to determine the wattage of common household appliances, and students calculated the energy and cost savings from replacing the lighting systems at their school.

“We closed out the year with big plans for next school year,” noted Angee Hannon. “We plan to build on our accomplishments and strengthen leadership and learning opportunities for our Green Team members.”

