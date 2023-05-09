PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Logistics, LLC (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a leader in end-to-end supply chain solutions, announces the acquisition of Rapid Response Delivery (“Rapid Response”). Rapid Response is a Maryland-based company that has been in business for over twenty years, providing final-mile delivery services throughout the mid-Atlantic region.



“The acquisition of Rapid Response continues the expansion of Capstone’s service offerings and customer base, particularly within the last mile delivery market,” said Steve Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. “This strategic move reinforces Capstone’s position as a leading logistics provider, offering a full range of warehousing services, last mile delivery solutions, and transportation management.”

“We are excited to partner with the team at Rapid Response. Their operational execution, extensive service capabilities, and geographic reach perfectly complement our existing business, providing greater options and opportunities for our partners.”

Capstone is owned by affiliates of H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), TJC, L.P. (“TJC”), and Capstone’s management team.

About Capstone Logistics

Headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Capstone Logistics is a leading third-party logistics company. It provides a comprehensive suite of warehouse, last-mile distribution services, and freight management across the United States and Canada. Capstone partners with some of the world’s most-recognized brands throughout a variety of industries, including retail, grocery, automotive, food manufacturing, home improvement, healthcare, and more.

To learn more about Capstone, visit

About Rapid Response

Rapid Response is a Maryland-based transportation and delivery company providing a range of last mile solutions, such as medical/pharmaceutical delivery, postal distribution, e-commerce small parcel delivery, pool distribution, and cross dock services. Founded in 1999, Rapid Response proudly serves a variety of customers across Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $55 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, Florida and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

4. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide with combined sales in excess of $52 billion.

For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at

About TJC

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $19.0 billion since 1987 and has a 41-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Logistics & Supply Chain; Diversified Industrials; Healthcare & Consumer; Technology, Telecom & Power; and Tactical Opportunities. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and has completed more than 150 platform investments and 500 add-on acquisitions. The investment team is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and drive operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has offices in Chicago, Stamford and Miami.

For more information, please visit TJC's website at

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

