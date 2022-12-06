PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Dec. 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has been recognized as a 2022 “Top Food Chain Provider” by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA). FSA brings together a community of supply chain and logistics professionals from the food and beverage industry and their suppliers to facilitate education and networking opportunities and improve supply chain efficiency.



FSA Top Food Chain Providers 2022.

The Top Food Chain Provider program highlights third-party logistics companies (3PLs), freight brokers, motor carriers, rail/intermodal, and maritime companies (ocean carriers and port authorities) that excel in capabilities and service to food transportation, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management, according to Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest.

“Food shippers rely upon their logistics partners and carriers to help manage a productive, efficient and seamless food chain,” said Everett. “A common theme for the companies on the 2022 list is that they have been providing significant value to food shippers when demand in all modes has been surging while the people and assets needed to move and store goods and materials remain scarce. This program highlights leaders like Capstone Logistics, LLC helping shippers navigate their food chain challenges and accomplish their business goals.”

According to Everett, this is the first year that Food Chain Digest has deployed this recognition program to serve as a resource to food shippers as they secure partners and capabilities in managing their supply chain strategy and execution.

Here’s how the program works: First, nominations were made by food chain providers and reviewed by the staff of Food Chain Digest. Requirements of all candidates are that they are a 3PL, freight broker, motor carrier, rail/intermodal provider, or maritime company that generates at least U.S. $5 million in gross global sales. These nominations were evaluated based on the value provided to food shippers, achievements accomplished in the last 12-18 months, and solutions that have helped to solve a business problem for food shippers.

Next, nearly 6,000 participants in the food industry voted for nominated companies with the most robust reputation and value in the food chain technology segment. As part of the process, companies earning an adequate volume of votes are validated, which helped to identify the companies named to the list.

To view a complete list of companies, visit https://www.foodshippers.org/ and click “Announcements.”

About Capstone Logistics

Capstone Logistics, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a top end-to-end 3PL logistics company specializing in warehouse services, transportation management, and last-mile delivery and fulfillment. We partner with various sectors, including retail, grocery, food service, industrial, consumer products, home improvement, healthcare, and more. To learn more about what Capstone has to offer, visit https://www.capstonelogistics.com/.

News Source: Capstone Logistics