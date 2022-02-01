PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Feb. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has announced the launch of CapstonePay, a remote payment system that enables truck drivers delivering into Capstone-supported facilities to electronically pay for unloading services without leaving their cab.

The web-based portal is a module in Capstone’s Apex Technology suite and is the first payment solution to fully integrate directly with all major fleet check and fuel card providers, including Comdata and WEX. The industry-leading solution allows drivers to make payments instantly, in a contactless, fully automated manner.

CapstonePay improves the driver experience at Capstone partner facilities in several ways:

FAST PAY, NO DELAY: Drivers get back on the road faster to increase their hours of service and ability to generate revenue.

Drivers get back on the road faster to increase their hours of service and ability to generate revenue. SECURE PAY: Automated and integrated authorization reduces fraud and driver wait time.

Automated and integrated authorization reduces fraud and driver wait time. NO PHONE CALLS: No need to verify check codes.

No need to verify check codes. NO CONTACT: Drivers pay by phone or tablet from the comfort of their truck.

Drivers pay by phone or tablet from the comfort of their truck. NO CHECKS: Drivers can pay directly with fuel cards.

Drivers can pay directly with fuel cards. INSTANT TRACKING: Drivers and their companies receive instant, electronic receipts to guarantee quicker reimbursement.

Drivers and their companies receive instant, electronic receipts to guarantee quicker reimbursement. BEST SUPPORT: CapstonePay is backed by a 24-hour help desk.

“Paying for unloading services doesn’t have to be complicated or costly for carriers due to time-consuming phone calls, lost hours of service, or failed reimbursements,” says Ahmed Abdalla, Chief Technology Officer at Capstone. “The improved checkout process with CapstonePay saves carriers valuable time per unload, protects both drivers and shippers against lost receipts, and should help reduce the potential for fraudulent activity.”

CapstonePay is one of several recent initiatives to improve the flow of inbound transportation at Capstone-supported facilities and help warehouse partners reduce dwell time, enhance the driver experience to improve retention, and minimize supply chain waste.

About Capstone Logistics

Capstone Logistics is the leader in providing specialized, technology-enabled solutions for the most challenging supply chains. Powered by an interconnected platform, Capstone creates end-to-end efficiencies and cost-savings that help suppliers, distributors, and retailers exceed customer expectations. From performance-driven labor solutions to high-touch transportation and fulfillment, Capstone delivers the scale, accountability, and continuity that enables modern supply chains to compete in an ever-evolving environment.

To learn more, visit https://www.capstonelogistics.com/.

RELATED LINK:

https://www.capstonelogistics.com/apex-technology-suite/

News Source: Capstone Logistics