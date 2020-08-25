ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Virtual client engagement platform, CardTapp, has enhanced its integration with Top of Mind Networks (Top of Mind) by adding new app-sharing and contact-tagging features that help mortgage loan originators work more efficiently.



Lead Connect automates distribution of the CardTapp app from loan originators to acquired leads via Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM, delighting prospective clients with on-the-go home loan tools and solving lenders’ lead filtering and prioritization problem. In addition, CardTapp’s recently announced contact-tagging feature lets lenders segment prospects and customers in seconds for tailored follow-up using SurefireCRM’s automated marketing workflows.

Both features extend the capabilities of an existing bi-directional integration between CardTapp and SurefireCRM that automatically syncs client contact information between the platforms, reducing manual data entry and improving data consistency and accuracy.

“CardTapp’s virtual client engagement technology is a game changer for mortgage lenders — especially when combined with the automated marketing capabilities of SurefireCRM,” said Ben Brashen, CEO of CardTapp. “Our combined solution saves the average lender a great deal of time and turns more prospects into customers.”

“In today’s market, mortgage originators must tap every resource at their disposal to keep up with the demands of record-high volume and convert more leads to loans,” said Top of Mind Chief Product Officer David Orsini. “SurefireCRM gives lenders the single point of productivity they need to deploy borrower engagement tools like CardTapp at scale and automate followup throughout the customer journey.”

CardTapp is a lender-customizable app that equips prospective borrowers with loan calculators they can use to run their own refi scenarios on the go, saving lenders time while maximizing referrals and accelerating the sales process — benefits that have been especially critical for lenders during this year’s refi boom.

SurefireCRM is the most popular customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platform in the mortgage industry. The award-winning technology delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect.

About CardTapp:

CardTapp’s mission is to empower individuals and businesses to build stronger personal connections and facilitate mutually beneficial business relationships. We work with sole proprietorships, small businesses, and sales professionals, as well as sales team managers, executives, and enterprises looking for ways to empower their businesses. Our technology provides business leaders with the ability to set themselves apart, close more business, and serve their customers better. For more information, visit https://www.cardtapp.com/.

About Top of Mind Networks:

Founded in 2003, Atlanta-based Top of Mind Networks (https://www.topofmind.com) started as a bootstrapped direct-mail marketing company. Today, the company is recognized as the mortgage industry’s most-relied-upon provider of marketing automation and creative content solutions. From individuals to enterprise lenders, Top of Mind’s SurefireCRM helps thousands of mortgage professionals win new business, earn repeat business and deserve referral business. With intuitive, “set it and forget it” workflows and award-winning content, mortgage professionals are able to effortlessly maintain and deepen their emotional connections with clients.

