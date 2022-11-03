IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) proudly congratulates Marie DiSante, Founding and Firm Managing Partner, for being named the recipient of the Vistage 2022 Orange County “Lifetime Achievement Award.” Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. The “Lifetime Achievement Award” honors members with a track record of bold decisions benefiting their companies, communities and beyond, and who are an inspiration to their Vistage peers.



Photo Caption: Marie D. DiSante, Esq.

Marie co-founded CDF back in 1994 when law firm leaders primarily were men, and at that time she vowed to mentor and create leadership positions for women and diverse attorneys. Almost 30 years later, she has done just that. She has been at the helm of the firm since its inception, and she and her partners have grown CDF to five offices spanning the state, and from six to close to 50 attorneys (69% of whom are women or diverse attorneys).

Marie’s transformative leadership has been instrumental in establishing CDF’s thriving and diverse culture and laying a solid foundation for the next generation of leadership. She has been continually recognized for advancing and empowering women and diverse attorneys in the legal industry.

In addition to Marie’s passion and focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, Marie has honed her business acumen through Vistage and leaned into collaboration, fast decision-making, and conservative financial management to lead the firm’s growth and success. She has guided CDF through its expansion, the recession in 2009, and the recent global COVID pandemic. Her advice for new leaders is to remain nimble in any type of leadership role. Her adaptability and forwarding thinking led CDF to offer flexible work schedules before remote work became prevalent during the pandemic.

Marie’s Management Tips:

Pencil out what needs to be done and how much it will cost; then double it. Cash is king.

Don’t micromanage – give others power to make decisions and to implement them.

Recognize your strengths and then surround yourself with others who have different strengths to complement yours.

Marie’s leadership in the business community shapes her value-driven counsel to employers of all sizes – from start-ups to Fortune 500 enterprises. A big believer in empowerment, Marie now is focused on transitioning CDF leadership to the next generation. “When you support individuals and teams and give them the tools to succeed, it leads to the overall success of an organization,” said Marie DiSante.

Don’t just take Vistage’s and CDF’s word for it. Hear directly from Marie via the following video link as she answers the following questions:

1 – One accomplishment she is particularly proud of.

2 – A leader experience that makes her smile.

3 – What leadership philosophy inspires her.

4 – The lesson that has been most pivotal to her journey in the firm.

5 – One business trend that excites her.

Link to interview with Marie DiSante: https://vimeo.com/747382437/5d85c12ce0.



Image Caption: CDF Labor Law LLP.

About CDF:

For close to 30 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top labor, employment and immigration law firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. The firm has five offices throughout California – in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. For more information, visit: www.CDFLaborLaw.com and find CDF on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more about how the firm protects California employers.

For access to timely alerts on the latest California labor and employment law developments, sign up for the firm’s blog by visiting: www.CalLaborLaw.com.

About Vistage:

Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, they have been helping CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer groups and one-on-one coaching sessions. Today, more than 25,000 members in 25 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families, and communities.

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-1103-s2p-mddisante-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Marie D. DiSante, Esq.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Dorothy Rausa

CDF Labor Law

EMAIL: drausa @ cdflaborlaw.com

PHONE: (949) 300-0053

News Source: CDF Labor Law LLP