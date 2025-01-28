VICTORIA, B.C., Jan. 28, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 2025 marks a major milestone for Tellwell Publishing: our 10-year anniversary! Over the past decade we’ve been on a mission to empower indie authors and redefine the self-publishing industry. This year we’re doubling down as a trusted expert voice in self-publishing by launching three new platforms designed to educate and inspire authors. We’re excited to introduce our podcast, “Demystifying Self-Publishing with Tellwell” – a new series of educational videos on YouTube; and a fresh TikTok channel!



Image caption: Tellwell Publishing CEO and Founder Tim Lindsay talks about why he started the company and the evolution of self-publishing on the newly launched podcast, Demystifying Self-Publishing with Tellwell, with host Alyssa Humphrey.

“2025 marks a huge milestone for Tellwell as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary,” said Tim Lindsay, founder and CEO of Tellwell Publishing. “Tellwell’s mission has always been about empowering authors and breaking down barriers in the publishing world. We can’t think of a better way to mark this milestone than by providing valuable and informative content about self-publishing to empower authors to better navigate what can be, at times, a confusing and overwhelming space.”

DEMYSTIFYING SELF-PUBLISHING WITH TELLWELL

Our new podcast, “Demystifying Self-Publishing with Tellwell,” is hosted by the talented Alyssa Humphrey, who brings a fresh energy and perspective to every conversation. In our debut episode, Alyssa chats with Tim about why he started Tellwell, how the self-publishing landscape has evolved, and what lies ahead for indie authors. On this week’s episode, we are busting some of the biggest myths and misconceptions about self-publishing. Don’t miss it!

TELLWELL’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL: 8 TIPS FOR CHOOSING THE RIGHT SELF-PUBLISHING COMPANY

Practical advice for navigating the self-publishing industry is now available on Tellwell’s YouTube channel. Our new video series kicks off with “8 Tips for Choosing the Right Self-Publishing Company,” packed with practical insights to help authors make informed decisions about their publishing journey. Be sure to subscribe for more helpful content, coming soon!

TELLWELL ON TIKTOK: FRESH CONTENT WITH A PLAYFUL EDGE

We’ve officially joined TikTok! Our channel is all about making self-publishing approachable and engaging with short, creative videos that blend education and entertainment. Follow us for quick tips, fun industry tidbits, and inspiration on the author journey!

STAY CONNECTED

We’re thrilled to share this new chapter with our community of authors and readers. Here’s where you can find us:

TikTok : @tellwellpublishing

: @tellwellpublishing YouTube : Tellwell Publishing

: Tellwell Publishing Podcast: “Demystifying Self-Publishing with Tellwell” wherever you get your podcasts.

Tellwell is committed to equipping authors with the tools, tips, and inspiration they need to succeed. Here’s to the next 10 years of championing, inspiring, and supporting indie authors!

About Tellwell Publishing

Founded in 2015 by Timothy Lindsay in Victoria, British Columbia, Tellwell Publishing is a 100% Canadian-owned assisted-self-publishing company that empowers authors by providing top-tier talent, guidance, and education while allowing them full creative control. With over 4,000 books published globally, Tellwell continues to help authors share their stories with the world. Learn more: https://tellwellpublishing.com/.

YT video link: (The Evolution of Self-Publishing with Tellwell’s Founder & CEO Tim Lindsay) https://youtu.be/asyvnXEcuWA?si=SpSSoBwdGs-SKEhQ

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Monica Martinez

Head of Marketing

Tellwell Publishing

monica@tellwellpublishing.com

250.434.0060

News Source: Tellwell Publishing