ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC), in collaboration with Suburban Hospital, a member of Johns Hopkins Medicine, announced today the 14th annual Sara and Samuel J. Lessans Healthcare Symposium. This event brings together clinicians, caregivers and experts in the field of senior care to share the latest research, best practices and innovations in the industry.



This year’s theme, Embracing Calm: Navigating Anxiety in the Senior Years, focuses on addressing and managing anxiety among the elderly, a critical aspect of senior healthcare that often goes underrecognized. The event is scheduled for May 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Woodmont Country Club, 1201 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD. Attendees have the flexibility to join either in-person or virtually, ensuring wide accessibility to this important discussion.

The symposium honors the memory of Sara and Samuel J. Lessans and is made possible through the generous support of Drs. Ellen and Stuart Lessans.

“We are honored to bring together leading experts and professionals in the field of senior care for our annual Sara and Samuel J. Lessans Healthcare Symposium,” said Dr. Elisa Gil-Pires, executive vice president, medical affairs/chief medical officer and medical director at CESLC. “This event is an opportunity for us to learn from one another, share best practices and collaborate on innovative solutions to the challenges faced by older adults and their caregivers.”

These sessions underscore Charles E. Smith Life Communities’ commitment to leading the conversation on innovative and compassionate healthcare solutions for seniors.

The keynote speaker is Sandeep Jauhar, M.D., Ph.D., a renowned author, New York Times contributing opinion writer and practicing cardiologist. Dr. Jauhar will share insights from his latest book, “My Father’s Brain” (2023), which explores the emotional and scientific facets of brain degeneration through the lens of his personal experience with his father’s dementia.

The program includes a series of breakout sessions designed to provide attendees with a deeper understanding of anxiety disorders, the intersection of dementia and anxiety, the potential of artificial intelligence in elder care and the benefits of cognitive behavior therapy.

The symposium will conclude with a luncheon featuring Serena Jain, a mindfulness-based stress reduction teacher and certified integrative health and well-being coach. Jain will discuss the transformative power of mindfulness in coping with anxiety, enhancing focus and improving overall physical and emotional health.

Highlighting the educational value of the symposium for healthcare professionals, continuing education credits are currently being processed for social workers, nursing home administrators and nurses. To learn more and register, visit https://www.smithlifecommunities.org/event/sara-and-samuel-j-lessans-healthcare-symposium/.

Charles E. Smith Life Communities extends its heartfelt gratitude to sponsor Minkoff Company, Inc., for their support in making this event possible.

About CESLC:

Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving more than 1,100 older adults, is located on a 38-acre campus in Rockville, Maryland. Established as the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in 1910, CESLC is committed to providing residents meaningful connections, intellectual pursuits, artistic expression, active social lives and cultural exploration. CESLC offers independent living at Revitz House and Ring House; assisted living at Landow House; memory care at Cohen-Rosen House, with services including post-acute care and long-term skilled nursing care at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington; medical care at Hirsh Health Center; and temporary shelter and advocacy for victims of elder abuse at the ElderSAFE™ Center.

